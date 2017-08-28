profile
Rdv du matin : Stream sur Resident Evil Revelation (PS4)
En mode enfer, et c'est chaud , bon j'argumente pas car tout le monde connais enfin je pense XD

CLICK ICI!!

    posted the 08/28/2017 at 05:58 PM by shincloud
    comments (5)
    kevisiano posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:17 PM
    linkart MGS et rien d'autres dis lui !
    zephon posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:25 PM
    lol c’est quoi ce boule c’est pas aussi abusé dans le jeu xD
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 08/28/2017 at 06:33 PM
    zephon En vision joueur affamé de boul si
    romgamer6859 posted the 08/28/2017 at 07:14 PM
    Je vais voir pour me faire un avis
    linkart posted the 08/28/2017 at 07:24 PM
    kevisiano
