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Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
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gunotak
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name :
The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky 1st
platform :
PC
editor :
Falcom
developer :
Falcom
genre :
RPG
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name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
06/19/2026
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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568
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(administrator)
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Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter : quelques infos
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https://trails2ndchapter.com/
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posted the 06/18/2026 at 05:46 PM by
yanssou
comments (
8
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/18/2026 at 06:58 PM
Le mois de septembre va être chargé
gally099
posted
the 06/18/2026 at 08:00 PM
Tuerie a venir !
snave
posted
the 06/18/2026 at 10:01 PM
Énorme mois de Septembre
, ça va bien grayer.
jackfrost
posted
the 06/18/2026 at 10:05 PM
Le jeu que j'attends le plus
akinen
posted
the 06/18/2026 at 10:52 PM
J’espère qu’il y aura de la diversité pour les attaques alliés comme ennemis.
perse9
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 07:33 AM
jackfrost
c'est si bien que ça?
rbz
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 10:02 AM
chef d'œuvre en vue mon capitaine
leonsilverburg
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 12:03 PM
Ma priorité en septembre !
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