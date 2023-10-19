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The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky 1st
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name : The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky 1st
platform : PC
editor : Falcom
developer : Falcom
genre : RPG
other versions : Playstation 5 - Switch
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Manga - Verse
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name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 06/19/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter : quelques infos
JV

























https://trails2ndchapter.com/
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    Who likes this ?
    leonsilverburg, yukilin, icebergbrulant, jozen15, ziggourat
    posted the 06/18/2026 at 05:46 PM by yanssou
    comments (8)
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/18/2026 at 06:58 PM
    Le mois de septembre va être chargé
    gally099 posted the 06/18/2026 at 08:00 PM
    Tuerie a venir !
    snave posted the 06/18/2026 at 10:01 PM
    Énorme mois de Septembre , ça va bien grayer.
    jackfrost posted the 06/18/2026 at 10:05 PM
    Le jeu que j'attends le plus
    akinen posted the 06/18/2026 at 10:52 PM
    J’espère qu’il y aura de la diversité pour les attaques alliés comme ennemis.
    perse9 posted the 06/19/2026 at 07:33 AM
    jackfrost c'est si bien que ça?
    rbz posted the 06/19/2026 at 10:02 AM
    chef d'œuvre en vue mon capitaine
    leonsilverburg posted the 06/19/2026 at 12:03 PM
    Ma priorité en septembre !
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