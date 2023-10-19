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Manga - Verse
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name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 06/16/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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articles : 562
visites since opening : 1118863
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
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Shrek 5 / Teaser
AnimLand


Au cinéma le 30 juin 2027.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSZ3qu1Cwn8
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    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/16/2026 at 04:39 PM by yanssou
    comments (7)
    zanpa posted the 06/16/2026 at 05:15 PM
    C’est pas rigolé une seul fois de la BA …
    bladagun posted the 06/16/2026 at 05:42 PM
    Waouw ça a l'air horrible je vais le sauter comme le 4 je pense. Il a une tête bien trop humaine parfois shreck ça fait bizarre
    liberty posted the 06/16/2026 at 05:50 PM
    zanpa moi j'ai rigolé quand je t'ai lu lol
    zanpa posted the 06/16/2026 at 07:51 PM
    liberty qui utilise encore « lol » en 2026
    taiko posted the 06/16/2026 at 08:27 PM
    zanpa lol
    zanpa posted the 06/16/2026 at 08:34 PM
    taiko merci de prouver les débiles que vous êtes
    suzukube posted the 06/16/2026 at 09:41 PM
    zanpa il y a un blêêêêême lol
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