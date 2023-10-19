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Tekken 8
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name : Tekken 8
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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Manga - Verse
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name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 05/24/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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Tekken 8 : un teaser pour Yujiro Hanma (Baki)
JV


Après SNK, au tour de Bandai de nous surprendre avec l'arrivée en guest de Yujiro Hanma du manga Baki.

Le dernier personnage de cette saison 3 du pass sortira en 2027.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wODy_uQ7dks
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    Who likes this ?
    momotaros, aozora78
    posted the 05/24/2026 at 10:00 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    momotaros posted the 05/24/2026 at 10:21 PM
    Ça faisait tellement longtemp que les fan demandaient un perso de Baki, Hokuto no Ken et Yakuza. Je me demande si ça fait parti des plans d'Harada avant son départ ou si c'est arrivé après.

    Dans tous les cas, c'est magnifique
    masharu posted the 05/24/2026 at 10:29 PM
    Tifa dans SF6 allez on y croit
    foxstep posted the 05/24/2026 at 10:32 PM
    Horrible
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