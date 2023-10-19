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Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
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Tekken 8
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Bandai Namco Games
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Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
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mangacity
url :
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official website :
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creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
05/24/2026
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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Tekken 8 : un teaser pour Yujiro Hanma (Baki)
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Après SNK, au tour de Bandai de nous surprendre avec l'arrivée en guest de Yujiro Hanma du manga Baki.
Le dernier personnage de cette saison 3 du pass sortira en 2027.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wODy_uQ7dks
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momotaros
,
aozora78
posted the 05/24/2026 at 10:00 PM by
yanssou
comments (
3
)
momotaros
posted
the 05/24/2026 at 10:21 PM
Ça faisait tellement longtemp que les fan demandaient un perso de Baki, Hokuto no Ken et Yakuza. Je me demande si ça fait parti des plans d'Harada avant son départ ou si c'est arrivé après.
Dans tous les cas, c'est magnifique
masharu
posted
the 05/24/2026 at 10:29 PM
Tifa dans SF6 allez on y croit
foxstep
posted
the 05/24/2026 at 10:32 PM
Horrible
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