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Manga - Verse
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name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 03/29/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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articles : 517
visites since opening : 988941
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
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Les animes du printemps 2026
AnimLand


Dorohedoro saison 2 / 1er avril / Crunchyroll, Adn, Netflix




Classroom of The Elite saison 4 / 1er avril / Crunchyroll




Dr Stone saison 4 partie 3 / 2 avril / Crunchyroll




Pétales de Réincarnation / 2 avril




Snowball Earth / 3 avril / Crunchyroll




Welcome To Demon School saison 4 / 4 avril / Crunchyroll




Mao / 4 avril




Akane Banashi / 4 avril / ADN




Tsugai Daemons of The Shadow / 4 avril / Crunchyroll




Ace of Diamond saison 4 / 5 avril




One Piece Elbaf / 5 avril / Crunchyroll, ADN




Nippon Sangoku / 5 avril / Prime Video




L’atelier des Sorciers / 6 avril / Crunchyroll




The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt / 6 avril / Crunchyroll




Liar Game / 6 avril / Crunchyroll




MarriageToxin / 7 avril / Crunchyroll




Re-Zero saison 4 / 8 avril / Crunchyroll




Hokuto no Ken Fist of the North Star / 10 avril / Prime Video




Mission Yozakura Family saison 2 / 12 avril




Dandelion / 16 avril / Netflix




My Hero Academia épisode spécial « more » / 2 mai / Crunchyroll




Devil May Cry saison 2 / 12 mai / Netflix
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    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/29/2026 at 02:51 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    kakazu posted the 03/29/2026 at 03:00 PM
    Hokuto no Ken aurait du être magistrale et on se tape une vieille merde 3d
    keiku posted the 03/29/2026 at 03:16 PM
    Il n'y avait pas une nouvelle saison de to aru Railgun prévue pour cette année ?
    yanssou posted the 03/29/2026 at 03:23 PM
    keiku rien depuis son annonce en février 2025.
    keiku posted the 03/29/2026 at 03:40 PM
    yanssou par contre j'ai ca : http://toaru-project.com/item/news/index00040000.html

    a certain Dark girl cohabiting , annoncer pour automne 2026
    yanssou posted the 03/29/2026 at 03:45 PM
    keiku ça j'ai oublié , je le mettrais la semaine pro.
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