Dorohedoro saison 2 / 1er avril / Crunchyroll, Adn, Netflix

Classroom of The Elite saison 4 / 1er avril / Crunchyroll

Dr Stone saison 4 partie 3 / 2 avril / Crunchyroll

Pétales de Réincarnation / 2 avril

Snowball Earth / 3 avril / Crunchyroll

Welcome To Demon School saison 4 / 4 avril / Crunchyroll

Mao / 4 avril

Akane Banashi / 4 avril / ADN

Tsugai Daemons of The Shadow / 4 avril / Crunchyroll

Ace of Diamond saison 4 / 5 avril

One Piece Elbaf / 5 avril / Crunchyroll, ADN

Nippon Sangoku / 5 avril / Prime Video

L’atelier des Sorciers / 6 avril / Crunchyroll

The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt / 6 avril / Crunchyroll

Liar Game / 6 avril / Crunchyroll

MarriageToxin / 7 avril / Crunchyroll

Re-Zero saison 4 / 8 avril / Crunchyroll

Hokuto no Ken Fist of the North Star / 10 avril / Prime Video

Mission Yozakura Family saison 2 / 12 avril

Dandelion / 16 avril / Netflix

My Hero Academia épisode spécial « more » / 2 mai / Crunchyroll

Devil May Cry saison 2 / 12 mai / Netflix