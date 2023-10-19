Dorohedoro saison 2 / 1er avril / Crunchyroll, Adn, Netflix
Classroom of The Elite saison 4 / 1er avril / Crunchyroll
Dr Stone saison 4 partie 3 / 2 avril / Crunchyroll
Pétales de Réincarnation / 2 avril
Snowball Earth / 3 avril / Crunchyroll
Welcome To Demon School saison 4 / 4 avril / Crunchyroll
Mao / 4 avril
Akane Banashi / 4 avril / ADN
Tsugai Daemons of The Shadow / 4 avril / Crunchyroll
Ace of Diamond saison 4 / 5 avril
One Piece Elbaf / 5 avril / Crunchyroll, ADN
Nippon Sangoku / 5 avril / Prime Video
L’atelier des Sorciers / 6 avril / Crunchyroll
The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt / 6 avril / Crunchyroll
Liar Game / 6 avril / Crunchyroll
MarriageToxin / 7 avril / Crunchyroll
Re-Zero saison 4 / 8 avril / Crunchyroll
Hokuto no Ken Fist of the North Star / 10 avril / Prime Video
Mission Yozakura Family saison 2 / 12 avril
Dandelion / 16 avril / Netflix
My Hero Academia épisode spécial « more » / 2 mai / Crunchyroll
Devil May Cry saison 2 / 12 mai / Netflix
a certain Dark girl cohabiting , annoncer pour automne 2026