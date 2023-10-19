profile
Bandai annonce Captain Tsubasa 2 World Fighters
JV


Captain Tsubasa fait son retour en jeu video et s'annonce en trailer pour une sortie dans le courant de l'année sur Pc, Ps5, Switch, et Xbox Series.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTc2vS6Opu4
    comments (1)
    natedrake posted the 02/05/2026 at 02:41 PM
    Oh, je m'y attendais pas du tout pour celle-là.
