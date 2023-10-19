accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
name :
Bandai Namco Games
group information
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
creator :
yanssou
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
Bandai annonce Captain Tsubasa 2 World Fighters
JV
Captain Tsubasa fait son retour en jeu video et s'annonce en trailer pour une sortie dans le courant de l'année sur Pc, Ps5, Switch, et Xbox Series.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTc2vS6Opu4
posted the 02/05/2026 at 02:14 PM by
yanssou
comments (
1
)
natedrake
posted
the 02/05/2026 at 02:41 PM
Oh, je m'y attendais pas du tout pour celle-là.
