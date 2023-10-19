accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
name :
The Legend of Heroes : Trails in the Sky 1st
platform :
PC
editor :
Falcom
developer :
Falcom
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Playstation 5
-
Switch
group information
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
12/18/2025
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
434
visites since opening :
794024
subscribers :
16
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
channel
all
Actu Manga / Anime
MangaTalk
JV
Vos openings / Ost préférés
AnimLand
La passion Dragon Ball
Lire ou relire
Voir ou revoir
Divers
Animation et conception
Le coin Test
Dossier JV
Trails in the Sky 2nd chapter se reconfirme pour 2026 [Spoiler]
JV
Dans ce trailer (
qui contient du spoil
) le remake du second épisode, Trails in the Sky 2nd chapter reconfirme sa sortie en 2026 sur Playstation 5, Pc et Switch 2.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
posted the 12/18/2025 at 05:45 AM by
yanssou
comments (
1
)
burningcrimson
posted
the 12/18/2025 at 06:04 AM
J'espère qu'ils vont refaire Cold Steel 1 et 2 ainsi que 0 et Azure de la même façon
