Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
group information
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
,
almightybhunivelze
,
nindo64
,
mugimando
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kisukesan
,
nicolasgourry
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
11/12/2025
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
411
visites since opening :
736811
subscribers :
16
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
channel
members (16)
kakazu
kevinmcca
clivekunn
nindo64
lt93
almightyb
minbox
opthomas
rbz
hyoga57
davenor
rendan
more members
all
Actu Manga / Anime
MangaTalk
JV
Vos openings / Ost préférés
AnimLand
La passion Dragon Ball
Lire ou relire
Voir ou revoir
Divers
Animation et conception
Le coin Test
Dossier JV
Super Mario Galaxy Le Film / Première BA
AnimLand
La galaxie vous attend. Voici la bande-annonce officielle de Super Mario Galaxy Le Film, au cinéma en avril 2026.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDgFDyInWUM
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
marcelpatulacci
,
thekingman1
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 11/12/2025 at 02:11 PM by
yanssou
comments (
8
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 11/12/2025 at 03:38 PM
Galaxy, Odyssey, sunshine
rogeraf
posted
the 11/12/2025 at 03:48 PM
Mouais, pas convaincu comme pour le premier film. Ma préférence va aux Sonics, bien plus marrants.
magneto860
posted
the 11/12/2025 at 04:07 PM
- Totalement étranger aux jeux vidéos (bon ok, à part Mario Kart et les 45 premières minutes de Super Mario Bros).
- Ca a l’air trop bien.
darkwii
posted
the 11/12/2025 at 05:25 PM
Excellent
kikoo31
posted
the 11/12/2025 at 07:28 PM
idd
posted
the 11/12/2025 at 07:43 PM
génial
hastis
posted
the 11/12/2025 at 09:37 PM
Mouais... J'ai trouvé le 1er tellement nul... je ne me ferai pas avoir une seconde fois.
zoske
posted
the 11/13/2025 at 05:23 PM
En VOD un dimanche après-midi, ça sera parfait
