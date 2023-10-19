group information
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 11/12/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 411
visites since opening : 736811
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
Super Mario Galaxy Le Film / Première BA
AnimLand


La galaxie vous attend. Voici la bande-annonce officielle de Super Mario Galaxy Le Film, au cinéma en avril 2026.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDgFDyInWUM
    idd, marcelpatulacci, thekingman1, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 11/12/2025 at 02:11 PM by yanssou
    comments (8)
    ducknsexe posted the 11/12/2025 at 03:38 PM
    Galaxy, Odyssey, sunshine
    rogeraf posted the 11/12/2025 at 03:48 PM
    Mouais, pas convaincu comme pour le premier film. Ma préférence va aux Sonics, bien plus marrants.
    magneto860 posted the 11/12/2025 at 04:07 PM
    - Totalement étranger aux jeux vidéos (bon ok, à part Mario Kart et les 45 premières minutes de Super Mario Bros).
    - Ca a l’air trop bien.
    darkwii posted the 11/12/2025 at 05:25 PM
    Excellent
    kikoo31 posted the 11/12/2025 at 07:28 PM
    idd posted the 11/12/2025 at 07:43 PM
    génial
    hastis posted the 11/12/2025 at 09:37 PM
    Mouais... J'ai trouvé le 1er tellement nul... je ne me ferai pas avoir une seconde fois.
    zoske posted the 11/13/2025 at 05:23 PM
    En VOD un dimanche après-midi, ça sera parfait
