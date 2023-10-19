profile
Bleach : Rebirth of Souls
name : Bleach : Rebirth of Souls
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tamsoft
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Manga - Verse
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 10/20/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 393
visites since opening : 696360
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
Bleach Rebirth of Souls : troisiéme personnage du Season pass
JV


La division 0 s'invite dans Bleach Rebirth of Souls , au tour d'Hyōshūbe Ichibei de dévoiler ces techniques, le personnage sortira le 22 octobre en accès anticipé et le 29 octobre pour tous les joueurs.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqEkuU-qVwg
    posted the 10/20/2025 at 07:54 PM by yanssou
    comments (2)
    kujotaro posted the 10/20/2025 at 07:59 PM
    Tellement du gâchis ce jeu. Vraiment dommage.
    jf17 posted the 10/20/2025 at 08:03 PM
    Moi j'attends bleach résonance sur mobile, sur console on aura plus de bon jeu bleach
