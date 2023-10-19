accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
group information
Bleach Rebirth of Souls : troisiéme personnage du Season pass
JV
La division 0 s'invite dans Bleach Rebirth of Souls , au tour d'Hyōshūbe Ichibei de dévoiler ces techniques, le personnage sortira le 22 octobre en accès anticipé et le 29 octobre pour tous les joueurs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nqEkuU-qVwg
posted the 10/20/2025 at 07:54 PM by
yanssou
kujotaro
posted
the 10/20/2025 at 07:59 PM
Tellement du gâchis ce jeu. Vraiment dommage.
jf17
posted
the 10/20/2025 at 08:03 PM
Moi j'attends bleach résonance sur mobile, sur console on aura plus de bon jeu bleach
