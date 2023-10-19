profile
Digimon Story : Time Stranger
3
Likers
name : Digimon Story : Time Stranger
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Media Vision
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
Manga - Verse
10
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 10/13/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 384
visites since opening : 682993
subscribers : 16
bloggers : 7
channel
all
Digimon Story: Time Stranger : court métrage d'animation
JV


Digimon Story Time Stranger s'offre un court métrage d'animation servant de préambule à l'histoire.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9as_ZH6Hsg
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    burningcrimson
    posted the 10/13/2025 at 05:17 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    aros posted the 10/13/2025 at 06:26 PM
    Un préambule au jeu sur un autre support que ledit jeu. Pardon, mais je trouve l'idée débile de pas l'avoir intégré au jeu, si ce préambule au jeu à une importance, au-delà de l'intérêt qu'il représente en terme de marketing.
    mizuki posted the 10/13/2025 at 06:38 PM
    Content de la cinématique pour ce que ça apporte au scénario du jeu... Mais oui ça aurait du être inclut vu l'importance que ça a
    burningcrimson posted the 10/13/2025 at 07:23 PM
    Vraiment cool ce petit film ! Je conseille à tout le le monde le nouvel anime Digimon Beat Break, qui est bien sympa aussi
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo