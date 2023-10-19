accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
profile
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
rbz
,
pimoody
name :
Digimon Story : Time Stranger
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Media Vision
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
group information
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
,
almightybhunivelze
,
nindo64
,
mugimando
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kisukesan
,
nicolasgourry
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
10/13/2025
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
384
384
visites since opening :
682993
682993
subscribers :
16
16
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
channel
all
Actu Manga / Anime
MangaTalk
JV
Vos openings / Ost préférés
Animation Land
La passion Dragon Ball
Voir ou revoir
Lire ou relire
Divers
Digimon Story: Time Stranger : court métrage d'animation
JV
Digimon Story Time Stranger s'offre un court métrage d'animation servant de préambule à l'histoire.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9as_ZH6Hsg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9as_ZH6Hsg
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
posted the 10/13/2025 at 05:17 PM by
yanssou
yanssou
comments (
3
)
3
)
aros
posted
the 10/13/2025 at 06:26 PM
Un préambule au jeu sur un autre support que ledit jeu. Pardon, mais je trouve l'idée débile de pas l'avoir intégré au jeu, si ce préambule au jeu à une importance, au-delà de l'intérêt qu'il représente en terme de marketing.
mizuki
posted
the 10/13/2025 at 06:38 PM
Content de la cinématique pour ce que ça apporte au scénario du jeu... Mais oui ça aurait du être inclut vu l'importance que ça a
burningcrimson
posted
the 10/13/2025 at 07:23 PM
Vraiment cool ce petit film ! Je conseille à tout le le monde le nouvel anime Digimon Beat Break, qui est bien sympa aussi
