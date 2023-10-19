group information
Zootopie 2 / Nouvelle BA
Animation Land




Zootopie va être transssformée à tout jamais…

Préparez-vous pour Zootopie 2, le 26 novembre au cinéma !
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7rQ4GqGBhWs
    posted the 09/29/2025 at 02:29 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    aozora78 posted the 09/29/2025 at 02:50 PM
    L'un des films que j'attends le plus mais aussi dont j'ai vraiment le plus peur que Disney foire vu l'état dans lequel est le studio...
    tokito posted the 09/29/2025 at 03:11 PM
    Comme avec la plupart des films Disney, il ne faut regarder que le premier film, les suites n'existent pas
    mrvince posted the 09/29/2025 at 03:34 PM
    Ca fourmille d'idées rien que dans la BA quand même... Enfin une bonne suite pour le studio ?
    taiko posted the 09/29/2025 at 03:59 PM
    C'est bon on a vu tout le film.
