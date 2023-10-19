accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
name :
Bleach : Rebirth of Souls
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Tamsoft
genre :
combat
other versions :
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
group information
9
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
03/14/2025
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
266
visites since opening :
472941
subscribers :
15
bloggers :
7
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
shirou
(administrator)
Bleach Rebirth of Souls s'offre un peu de gameplay avant sa sortie
JV
Toujours attendu le 21 mars sur Playstation 4 / 5 , Xbox Series et Pc.
https://www.youtube.com/@bandainamcoentertainment/videos
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/14/2025 at 03:26 PM by
yanssou
yanssou
comments (
1
)
1
)
ratchet
posted
the 03/14/2025 at 03:39 PM
Le gameplay a l’air excellent ! Je pense entre joueur ça va bien se dérouler
