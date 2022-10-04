Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Le mois de Février de fou furieux arrive, faites de la place
    aozora78
    posted the 02/02/2025 at 09:41 AM by kevisiano
    comments (15)
    adamjensen posted the 02/02/2025 at 09:42 AM
    Ghostwire : Tokyo
    aozora78 posted the 02/02/2025 at 09:49 AM
    Stellar Blade [PS5]
    Helldivers 2 [PC]
    Lethal Company [PC]
    Marvel Rivals [PC]
    Donjons & Dragons (pas un jeu vidéo mais bon ^^)
    bigb0ss posted the 02/02/2025 at 10:05 AM
    NG2 Sigma sur Série X
    iglooo posted the 02/02/2025 at 10:15 AM
    Du post-game sur Animal Well, un chouilla d'Ender Magnolia et du Techno Banter: pas mal mais y'a un truc super chiant au niveau design sonore et thématique, à savoir aucune spatialisation. On joue un videur, la porte de la boîte s'ouvre donc régulièrement et la BO reste identique, comme si on écoutait ça au casque, que la porte soit ouverte ou non, que l'on soit dans un angle fermé ou les chiottes des locaux, etc. Ce petit plus aurait pu être vraiment cool (ça et le fait de pouvoir mettre sa propre playlist).
    churos45 posted the 02/02/2025 at 10:19 AM
    J'ai fini The Talos Principle 2 et Sayonara Wild Hearts
    l3andr3 posted the 02/02/2025 at 10:23 AM
    Je continue FF VII rebirth presque fini
    Un peu de wow , avant dernier boss en mythique
    yanssou posted the 02/02/2025 at 10:24 AM
    Ff 7 rebirth en portable
    shockadelica posted the 02/02/2025 at 10:38 AM
    Rainbow Six Siège
    Chess. Com
    War Thunder
    oniclem posted the 02/02/2025 at 10:41 AM
    J'ai refini BioShock, et je vais enchainer avec le 2
    Sinon c'est Smash Bros
    Lycans avec les copains ce soir
    wazaaabi posted the 02/02/2025 at 11:08 AM
    Fini Dead Space sur ps5 hier . Pas emballé au départ mais j’ai bien accroché au final.

    Je vais attaqué God Of War Ragnarok
    jackfrost posted the 02/02/2025 at 11:17 AM
    yanssou il tourne bien sur steam deck ?

    Trails of the cold steel 1 chapitre 5 et j'ai commencé V rising.
    yanssou posted the 02/02/2025 at 11:21 AM
    jackfrost on est dans la moyenne mais il tourne plutôt bien même si parfois il y a quelques soucis de texture.
    marchale posted the 02/02/2025 at 11:24 AM
    Hell let loose , Last of us part1 pc et spiderman 2 pc
    yukilin posted the 02/02/2025 at 11:29 AM
    Eternal Strands
    Toujours sur Dragon Age Veilguard.
    Robotics Notes Elite
    Ender Magnolia.
    fan2jeux posted the 02/02/2025 at 11:31 AM
    Hmm
    Rien
