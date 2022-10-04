accueil
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Le mois de Février de fou furieux arrive, faites de la place
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
aozora78
posted the 02/02/2025 at 09:40 AM by
kevisiano
comments (
15
)
adamjensen
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 09:42 AM
Ghostwire : Tokyo
aozora78
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 09:49 AM
Stellar Blade [PS5]
Helldivers 2 [PC]
Lethal Company [PC]
Marvel Rivals [PC]
Donjons & Dragons (pas un jeu
vidéo
mais bon ^^)
bigb0ss
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 10:05 AM
NG2 Sigma sur Série X
iglooo
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 10:15 AM
Du post-game sur
Animal Well
, un chouilla d'
Ender Magnolia
et du
Techno Banter
: pas mal mais y'a un truc super chiant au niveau design sonore et thématique, à savoir aucune spatialisation. On joue un videur, la porte de la boîte s'ouvre donc régulièrement et la BO reste identique, comme si on écoutait ça au casque, que la porte soit ouverte ou non, que l'on soit dans un angle fermé ou les chiottes des locaux, etc. Ce petit plus aurait pu être vraiment cool (ça et le fait de pouvoir mettre sa propre playlist).
churos45
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 10:19 AM
J'ai fini The Talos Principle 2 et Sayonara Wild Hearts
l3andr3
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 10:23 AM
Je continue FF VII rebirth presque fini
Un peu de wow , avant dernier boss en mythique
yanssou
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 10:24 AM
Ff 7 rebirth en portable
shockadelica
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 10:38 AM
Rainbow Six Siège
Chess. Com
War Thunder
oniclem
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 10:41 AM
J'ai refini BioShock, et je vais enchainer avec le 2
Sinon c'est Smash Bros
Lycans avec les copains ce soir
wazaaabi
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 11:08 AM
Fini Dead Space sur ps5 hier . Pas emballé au départ mais j’ai bien accroché au final.
Je vais attaqué God Of War Ragnarok
jackfrost
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 11:17 AM
yanssou
il tourne bien sur steam deck ?
Trails of the cold steel 1 chapitre 5 et j'ai commencé V rising.
yanssou
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 11:21 AM
jackfrost
on est dans la moyenne mais il tourne plutôt bien même si parfois il y a quelques soucis de texture.
marchale
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 11:24 AM
Hell let loose , Last of us part1 pc et spiderman 2 pc
yukilin
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 11:29 AM
Eternal Strands
Toujours sur Dragon Age Veilguard.
Robotics Notes Elite
Ender Magnolia.
fan2jeux
posted
the 02/02/2025 at 11:31 AM
Hmm
Rien
