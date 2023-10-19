Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
group information
Vos Openings préférés [Partie 4]
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés
kengan ashura op - king & ashley



Hokuto no ken opening TOUGH BOY



Hokuto No Ken opening 2 - Silent Survivor full



Hokuto No Ken Jap Opening. You Wa Shock



Yuria Eien Ni

Rurouni Kenshin - One Half opening 2 full



Rurouni Kenshin Ending Theme Tactics



Yu Yu Hakusho - Ending 1 Homework Ga Owaranai full



Heat guy j - Ending 1 Full



Toradora Ending 1 full



Daily lives of High School Boys closing ending 1 full





Lupin III: Part IV ending full



LUPIN THE 3rd PART 5 - Ending | Seine no Kaze ni



Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann Opening - Sorairo Days



Digimon adventure op 1 – butterfly



Nicky Larson / City Hunter - Get Wild



City Hunter – Sara





Urusei Yatsura (2022) OP 2 Full

    yanssou posted the 07/20/2024 at 04:54 PM
    Merci a tous pour votre participation
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 07/20/2024 at 04:58 PM
    Les endings 4 et 5 de Lupin
    sora78 posted the 07/20/2024 at 05:34 PM
    onsentapedequijesuis De la dinguerie hein ?

    Je crois que Persona 5 et Lupin ont déclenché quelque chose en moi pour le Jazz.
    yanssou posted the 07/20/2024 at 05:38 PM
    sora78 Je suis en train de ratraper mon retard sur Lupin , une dinguerie
    shambala93 posted the 07/20/2024 at 08:23 PM
    Les 4 de la première série FullMetal Alchemist
