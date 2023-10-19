accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
group information
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
04/04/2024
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
55
visites since opening :
107917
subscribers :
10
bloggers :
6
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
Dragon Ball opening 1 Makafushigi Adventure
Dragon Ball Z : Cha-La Head Cha-La
Dragon Ball Z – We Gotta Power full
Dragon Ball Z ending 2
Dragon Ball Super opening 2 Survivor full
Dragon Ball Gt Dan Dan Kokoro Hikareteku full
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2lenJWCpl0&ab_channel=G%C3%A9n%C3%A9rationClubDo
Naruto Opening 2 Haruka Kanata Full
Naruto Opening 3 Kanashimi wo Yasashisa ni / full
Naruto Opening 4 Full FLOW - GO!
Naruto opening 6 full
Naruto Opening 5 Seishun Kyousoukyoku full
Naruto Opening 6 full
Naruto opening 8 full
Naruto Shippuden Opening 1 Hero's Come Back!
Naruto Shippuden OP 3 Blue Bird
Naruto Shippuden OP 4 - Closer full
Naruto Shippuden Opening 5 Hotaru no Hikari full
Naruto Shippuden Opening 6 Sign full
Naruto Shippuden Opening 9 Lovers
Naruto Shippuden Opening 16 Full
Bleach Opening 1 Asterisk full
Bleach opening 2 Uverworld – D-Tecnolife
Bleach Opening 9 Aqua Timez – Velonica full
Bleach opening 12 Change full
Bleach Opening 13 Full - Ranbu no Melody
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
marcelpatulacci
posted the 04/04/2024 at 03:46 PM by
yanssou
comments (
1
)
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 04/04/2024 at 04:25 PM
Put*** a force de regarder les mangas...nos amis Japs qui parlent dans les vidéos, j'arrive pas a voir si eux qui parlent ou si ils sont doublés
En tout cas bon boulot, ça va m'occupé la soirée
