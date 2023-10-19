Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Manga - Verse
3
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 04/04/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 55
visites since opening : 107917
subscribers : 10
bloggers : 6
members (10)
Vos Openings préférés [Partie 1]
Vos openings / Ost d'animes préférés


Dragon Ball opening 1 Makafushigi Adventure



Dragon Ball Z : Cha-La Head Cha-La



Dragon Ball Z – We Gotta Power full



Dragon Ball Z ending 2



Dragon Ball Super opening 2 Survivor full



Dragon Ball Gt Dan Dan Kokoro Hikareteku full





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2lenJWCpl0&ab_channel=G%C3%A9n%C3%A9rationClubDo



Naruto Opening 2 Haruka Kanata Full



Naruto Opening 3 Kanashimi wo Yasashisa ni / full



Naruto Opening 4 Full FLOW - GO!



Naruto opening 6 full



Naruto Opening 5 Seishun Kyousoukyoku full



Naruto Opening 6 full



Naruto opening 8 full





Naruto Shippuden Opening 1 Hero's Come Back!





Naruto Shippuden OP 3 Blue Bird





Naruto Shippuden OP 4 - Closer full



Naruto Shippuden Opening 5 Hotaru no Hikari full



Naruto Shippuden Opening 6 Sign full





Naruto Shippuden Opening 9 Lovers



Naruto Shippuden Opening 16 Full







Bleach Opening 1 Asterisk full



Bleach opening 2 Uverworld – D-Tecnolife



Bleach Opening 9 Aqua Timez – Velonica full





Bleach opening 12 Change full





Bleach Opening 13 Full - Ranbu no Melody

    1
    1
Like
    Who likes this ?
    marcelpatulacci
    posted the 04/04/2024 at 03:46 PM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/04/2024 at 04:25 PM
    Put*** a force de regarder les mangas...nos amis Japs qui parlent dans les vidéos, j'arrive pas a voir si eux qui parlent ou si ils sont doublés

    En tout cas bon boulot, ça va m'occupé la soirée
