Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Manga - Verse
3
Likes
Likers
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 02/02/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 33
visites since opening : 55193
subscribers : 9
bloggers : 6
Eyeshield 21 : Le one shot Brain x Brave est dispo


La vidéo du 21e anniversaire :



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYgnjsihha4&ab_channel=%E3%82%B8%E3%83%A3%E3%83%B3%E3%83%97%E3%83%81%E3%83%A3%E3%83%B3%E3%83%8D%E3%83%AB
https://www.scan-manga.com/lecture-en-ligne/Eyeshield-21-Brain-x-Brave-Chapitre-1-FR_385436.html
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    cladstrife59, traveller
    posted the 02/02/2024 at 05:26 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    gally099 posted the 02/02/2024 at 05:51 PM
    C'est un film, oav ? J'adore eyeshield 21 !
    liberty posted the 02/02/2024 at 05:53 PM
    gally099 Un chapitre Bonus

    Eyeshield ninju ishi, ce manga d'Amour
    cladstrife59 posted the 02/02/2024 at 06:38 PM
    Si on pouvait une adaptation en anime de qualité ça serait tellement bien.

    Sinon hâte de lire ce nouveau chapitre bonus
    jf17 posted the 02/02/2024 at 07:03 PM
    La partie 2 est prevu pour quand ?
