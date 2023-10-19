accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
group information
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
http://
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
02/02/2024
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles :
33
visites since opening :
55193
subscribers :
9
bloggers :
6
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
members (9)
opthomas
rbz
hyoga57
davenor
rendan
myownpriv
lapala
kevisiano
yanssou
Les Trésors du manga
JV
Eyeshield 21 : Le one shot Brain x Brave est dispo
La vidéo du 21e anniversaire :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYgnjsihha4&ab_channel=%E3%82%B8%E3%83%A3%E3%83%B3%E3%83%97%E3%83%81%E3%83%A3%E3%83%B3%E3%83%8D%E3%83%AB
https://www.scan-manga.com/lecture-en-ligne/Eyeshield-21-Brain-x-Brave-Chapitre-1-FR_385436.html
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
cladstrife59
,
traveller
posted the 02/02/2024 at 05:26 PM by
yanssou
comments (
4
)
gally099
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 05:51 PM
C'est un film, oav ? J'adore eyeshield 21 !
liberty
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 05:53 PM
gally099
Un chapitre Bonus
Eyeshield ninju ishi, ce manga d'Amour
cladstrife59
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 06:38 PM
Si on pouvait une adaptation en anime de qualité ça serait tellement bien.
Sinon hâte de lire ce nouveau chapitre bonus
jf17
posted
the 02/02/2024 at 07:03 PM
La partie 2 est prevu pour quand ?
