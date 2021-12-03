Scan Manga
82
Likes
Likers
name : Scan Manga
title : Scan Manga
screen name : scanmanga
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanmanga
official website : http://
creator : dragonkevin
creation date : 12/27/2012
last update : 03/12/2021
description : Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags : manga bleach naruto one piece scan fairy tail toriko hunter x hunter shingeki no kyojin seven deadly sins dragon ball super one-punch man
articles : 952
visites since opening : 2916530
subscribers : 61
bloggers : 14
One Piece 1007 VF
One Piece
Salut tout le monde

Je reediterai l'article sur l'ordi ^^

https://scantrad.net/mangas/one-piece/1007

Bonne lecture à tous ^^
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    ikki47, mugimando, sikboy
    posted the 03/12/2021 at 08:11 AM by koriyu
    comments (9)
    koriyu posted the 03/12/2021 at 08:13 AM
    OP 1007 VF Out! koriyu pillsofdeath b13 qbigaara49 cort lanni terikku uchii greil93 sdkios kyonima arknight92 shadow6666 bladagun gamekyo nindo64 hado78 weldar Racsnk DragonKevin draer kurorolucifuru nextsama jorostar neclord83 ikki47 genjitakiya diablass59 ykarin ratchet ykarin neclord83 geugeuz blindzorro oddojing terminator lordguyver
    ikki47 posted the 03/12/2021 at 09:15 AM
    J'ai tellement pleuré à la fin même si je sais que c'est pas ça mais bordel
    mugimando posted the 03/12/2021 at 09:57 AM
    WHAAAAAAAT THE FFFFFFFFFFF !!!!!!????
    lt93 posted the 03/12/2021 at 10:07 AM
    C'est Kanjuro ou un de ses dessin à mon avis.
    mugimando posted the 03/12/2021 at 10:11 AM
    lt93 je pense que c'est réellement Oden ! Toki n'est pas morte !
    fan2jeux posted the 03/12/2021 at 10:47 AM
    Ca casse un peu le délire là?

    Ca me fait penser à Dai ce truc
    bigb0ss posted the 03/12/2021 at 10:54 AM
    Il a l'air de se comporté vraiment comme Oden, maintenant si c'est lui il faudra que Oda nous donne une bonne explication.
    lemillion posted the 03/12/2021 at 10:55 AM
    Problème : il n'a pas vieillit (et ses habits ne sont pas vraiment ceux habituels), la seule explication serait toki mais alors pourquoi elle et sa fille ne sont pas dans le futur aussi ? (car la soeur de momo a vieillit)
    bigb0ss posted the 03/12/2021 at 10:59 AM
    lemillion Ben si on part du principe que c'est un voyage dans le temps il n'y a que Toki et Oden qui ont fait le voyage.
