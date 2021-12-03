accueil
Scan Manga
Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
One Piece 1007 VF
One Piece
Salut tout le monde
Je reediterai l'article sur l'ordi ^^
https://scantrad.net/mangas/one-piece/1007
Bonne lecture à tous ^^
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
ikki47
,
mugimando
,
sikboy
posted the 03/12/2021 at 08:11 AM by
koriyu
comments (
9
)
koriyu
posted
the 03/12/2021 at 08:13 AM
OP 1007 VF Out!
koriyu
pillsofdeath
b13
qbigaara49
cort
lanni
terikku
uchii
greil93
sdkios
kyonima
arknight92
shadow6666
bladagun
gamekyo
nindo64
hado78
weldar
Racsnk
DragonKevin
draer
kurorolucifuru
nextsama
jorostar
neclord83
ikki47
genjitakiya
diablass59
ykarin
ratchet
ykarin
neclord83
geugeuz
blindzorro
oddojing
terminator lordguyver
ikki47
posted
the 03/12/2021 at 09:15 AM
J'ai tellement pleuré à la fin même si je sais que c'est pas ça mais bordel
mugimando
posted
the 03/12/2021 at 09:57 AM
WHAAAAAAAT THE FFFFFFFFFFF !!!!!!????
lt93
posted
the 03/12/2021 at 10:07 AM
C'est
Kanjuro
ou un de ses dessin à mon avis.
mugimando
posted
the 03/12/2021 at 10:11 AM
lt93
je pense que c'est réellement Oden ! Toki n'est pas morte !
fan2jeux
posted
the 03/12/2021 at 10:47 AM
Ca casse un peu le délire là?
Ca me fait penser à Dai ce truc
bigb0ss
posted
the 03/12/2021 at 10:54 AM
Il a l'air de se comporté vraiment comme Oden, maintenant si c'est lui il faudra que Oda nous donne une bonne explication.
lemillion
posted
the 03/12/2021 at 10:55 AM
Problème : il n'a pas vieillit (et ses habits ne sont pas vraiment ceux habituels), la seule explication serait toki mais alors pourquoi elle et sa fille ne sont pas dans le futur aussi ? (car la soeur de momo a vieillit)
bigb0ss
posted
the 03/12/2021 at 10:59 AM
lemillion
Ben si on part du principe que c'est un voyage dans le temps il n'y a que Toki et Oden qui ont fait le voyage.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
Ca me fait penser à Dai ce truc