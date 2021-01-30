Cinéma et Jeux vidéo : Inspiration mutuelle
profile
Nintendo
158
Likers
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
group information
Cinéma et Jeux vidéo : Inspiration mutuelle
3
Likes
Likers
name : Cinéma et Jeux vidéo : Inspiration mutuelle
title : Cinéma et Jeux vidéo : Inspiration mutuelle
screen name : jeuetcinema
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/jeuetcinema
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 02/21/2016
last update : 01/30/2021
description : L'idée de ce groupe est de montrer les parallèles entre le cinéma et les jeux vidéo d’où le nom du blogue "Inspiration mutuelle". Des scènes "cultes" mise en parallèle.
tags :
articles : 13
visites since opening : 23808
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
channel
Super Mario Odyssey (Jeu) / Silent Running (Film)




2017




1972

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    randyofmana, yobloom
    posted the 01/30/2021 at 11:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    randyofmana posted the 01/30/2021 at 01:13 PM
    Tiens je connaissais pas comme groupe, c'est sympa ce genre de comparaisons/inspirations
    jf17 posted the 01/30/2021 at 01:29 PM
    Pour moi la meilleure comparaison/ inspiration c'est un flic a la maternelle /silent Hill .
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo