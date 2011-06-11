accueil
name :
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform :
Wii U
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
dabaz
dabaz
> blog
Un mod VR ambitieux pour The Legend of Zelda: BOTW
Le modder Crementif va sortir son mod VR de la version WII U de The Legend of Zelda: BOTW après 5 ans de développement. On sent que son ambition est de rendre l'expérience le plus proche d'un portage VR officiel, et ça semble réussi.
posted the 12/29/2025 at 12:38 AM by
dabaz
