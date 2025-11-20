- The King Forever -
marchand2sable > blog
Votre avis sur le Xbox Partner Preview
    posted the 11/20/2025 at 06:31 PM by marchand2sable
    comments (5)
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/20/2025 at 06:33 PM
    Je m'attendais à rien de spécial et j'ai trouvé que c'était pas si mal que ça, en plus le rythme était bon (de plus on voit les autres supports).
    masharu posted the 11/20/2025 at 06:33 PM
    Hémoglobine/20
    marchand2sable posted the 11/20/2025 at 06:34 PM
    Pas fan du tout. On a juste eu droit à une pluie de petits jeux balancés comme ça sans vie ni ambition (moue du cul le dernier jeu). Ils avaient pourtant un boulevard devant eux…
    ravyxxs posted the 11/20/2025 at 06:34 PM
    Solide
    jaysennnin posted the 11/20/2025 at 06:40 PM
