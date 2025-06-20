profile
jenicris
80
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1757
visites since opening : 4039940
jenicris > blog
all
Persona 4 Revival et Stranger Than Heaven ne sortiront pas avant Octobre 2026


Ils indiquent clairement le troisième trimestre ou après, donc à partir d'octobre 2026. Cela pourrait facilement être 2027.
https://www.segasammy.co.jp/cms/wp-content/uploads/pdf/en/ir/20250618_Management_large_MTG_all_e.pdf
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/20/2025 at 07:32 PM by jenicris
    comments (3)
    altendorf posted the 06/20/2025 at 07:34 PM
    Logique.
    nyght posted the 06/20/2025 at 08:29 PM
    c'etait sur et certains !
    shirou posted the 06/20/2025 at 08:30 PM
    C'est loin
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo