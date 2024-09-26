profile
jenicris
79
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1702
visites since opening : 3821944
jenicris > blog
Xbox confirme Fable, South of Midnight, Doom, Avowed et "plus" pour 2025


Fable, South of Midnight, Doom, Avowed et "plus" pir 2025.
https://www.resetera.com/threads/xbox-affirmed-avowed-south-of-midnight-doom-the-dark-ages-fable-and-more-coming-from-first-party-in-2025.992859/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/26/2024 at 12:05 PM by jenicris
    comments (6)
    sora78 posted the 09/26/2024 at 12:07 PM
    Doom > all
    negan posted the 09/26/2024 at 12:08 PM
    Fable putain j'y crois toujours pas depuis ces années d'attente
    beppop posted the 09/26/2024 at 12:08 PM
    Plus c'est forcement COD aha
    birmou posted the 09/26/2024 at 12:10 PM
    Le fameux avowed qui devait sortir en 2024 ?

    Fable passera en 2026.
    idd posted the 09/26/2024 at 12:23 PM
    et perfect dark aussi, ça se traine toussa
    spartan1985 posted the 09/26/2024 at 12:28 PM
    Si ils sortent une nouvelle Xbox en 2026, ils doivent garder Fable pour le lancement.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo