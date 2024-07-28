accueil
Nouveau jeu sur la Mega Drive : Hayato’s Journey
Mega Drive
Hayato's Journe
y est un jeu homebrew SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis qui fonctionne comme une suite spirituelle non officielle de Kenseiden, un jeu culte SEGA Master System.
Hayato's Journey
est le premier jeu complet SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis propulsé par le moteur Scorpion d'Earok.
-
https://master-linkuei.itch.io/hayatos-journey
https://youtu.be/TAsP2rElVlg?si=bEiNPjkIB11apkDo
Mag mo5
-
https://mag.mo5.com/258978/hayatos-journey-une-suite-officieuse-de-kenseiden-disponible-sur-mega-drive/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
alexkidd
,
kujiraldine
posted the 07/28/2024 at 07:08 AM by
gunstarred
comments (
4
)
kujiraldine
posted
the 07/28/2024 at 07:31 AM
Kenseiden qui pope comme ça sans prévenir. Cette claque du dimanche matin XD
Pour les curieux, voila un lien vers version originale master system (j'ai mis un marquer à 3 minutes 11s car il y a un boss qu'on voit dans la version 16 bit).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTBaBklO7lo#t=211s
gunstarred
posted
the 07/28/2024 at 07:38 AM
kujiraldine
Oui j'ai vu la même chose et l'auteur a pris quelques éléments d'autres jeux. (Ex : Shinobi)
fdestroyer
posted
the 07/28/2024 at 07:42 AM
Wow! J'espère une version cartouche !
alexkidd
posted
the 07/28/2024 at 08:51 AM
Putain il démonte
