profile
Retro Gamekyo MegaDrive
30
Likers
name : Retro Gamekyo MegaDrive
profile
gunstarred
34
Likes
Likers
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 587
visites since opening : 858372
gunstarred > blog
all
Nouveau jeu sur la Mega Drive : Hayato’s Journey
Mega Drive


Hayato's Journey est un jeu homebrew SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis qui fonctionne comme une suite spirituelle non officielle de Kenseiden, un jeu culte SEGA Master System.

Hayato's Journey est le premier jeu complet SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis propulsé par le moteur Scorpion d'Earok.

- https://master-linkuei.itch.io/hayatos-journey



https://youtu.be/TAsP2rElVlg?si=bEiNPjkIB11apkDo



Mag mo5 - https://mag.mo5.com/258978/hayatos-journey-une-suite-officieuse-de-kenseiden-disponible-sur-mega-drive/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    alexkidd, kujiraldine
    posted the 07/28/2024 at 07:08 AM by gunstarred
    comments (4)
    kujiraldine posted the 07/28/2024 at 07:31 AM
    Kenseiden qui pope comme ça sans prévenir. Cette claque du dimanche matin XD

    Pour les curieux, voila un lien vers version originale master system (j'ai mis un marquer à 3 minutes 11s car il y a un boss qu'on voit dans la version 16 bit).

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LTBaBklO7lo#t=211s
    gunstarred posted the 07/28/2024 at 07:38 AM
    kujiraldine Oui j'ai vu la même chose et l'auteur a pris quelques éléments d'autres jeux. (Ex : Shinobi)
    fdestroyer posted the 07/28/2024 at 07:42 AM
    Wow! J'espère une version cartouche !
    alexkidd posted the 07/28/2024 at 08:51 AM
    Putain il démonte
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo