yanssou
9
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
roxloud
,
traveller
,
aym
,
cort
,
eldren
,
kurosama
,
opthomas
,
yanssou
,
rikimaru
name :
Black Myth : Wu Kong
platform :
PC
editor :
Game Science
developer :
Game Science
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
profile
16
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
minx
,
gamerdome
,
faucheurvdf
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
raykaza
,
phase1
,
derno
,
torotoro59
,
traveller
,
axlenz
yanssou
yanssou
Black Myth Wukong : Quelques info de JeuxActu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXX8zuJoQAE&ab_channel=JEUXACTU
posted the 07/08/2024 at 08:02 PM by
yanssou
comments (
6
)
kujotaro
posted
the 07/08/2024 at 10:24 PM
Ça a l'air tellement bien bordel...MAIS POURQUOI PAS DE VERSION BOÎTE !!!!
midomashakil
posted
the 07/08/2024 at 10:34 PM
j'ai peu des version console
ostream
posted
the 07/08/2024 at 10:46 PM
kujotaro
De quoi pas de version boite ?
toulia
posted
the 07/08/2024 at 11:14 PM
Boite avec un code de téléchargement. Pas de galette. Peu importe l'édition.
edarn
posted
the 07/08/2024 at 11:25 PM
Perso, s'il n'y a toujours pas de version physique à la sortie de la version Xbox, j'attendrai simplement qu'il arrive dans le GPU.
kujotaro
posted
the 07/08/2024 at 11:39 PM
ostream
Une boîte vide avec un code. Bordel. pourquoi...
