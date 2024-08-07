profile
Black Myth : Wu Kong
9
name : Black Myth : Wu Kong
platform : PC
editor : Game Science
developer : Game Science
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
yanssou
16
yanssou
Black Myth Wukong : Quelques info de JeuxActu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXX8zuJoQAE&ab_channel=JEUXACTU
    posted the 07/08/2024 at 08:02 PM by yanssou
    comments (6)
    kujotaro posted the 07/08/2024 at 10:24 PM
    Ça a l'air tellement bien bordel...MAIS POURQUOI PAS DE VERSION BOÎTE !!!!
    midomashakil posted the 07/08/2024 at 10:34 PM
    j'ai peu des version console
    ostream posted the 07/08/2024 at 10:46 PM
    kujotaro De quoi pas de version boite ?
    toulia posted the 07/08/2024 at 11:14 PM
    Boite avec un code de téléchargement. Pas de galette. Peu importe l'édition.
    edarn posted the 07/08/2024 at 11:25 PM
    Perso, s'il n'y a toujours pas de version physique à la sortie de la version Xbox, j'attendrai simplement qu'il arrive dans le GPU.
    kujotaro posted the 07/08/2024 at 11:39 PM
    ostream Une boîte vide avec un code. Bordel. pourquoi...
