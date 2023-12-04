accueil
Street fighter 6 un showcase prévu le 20 avril
Une nouvelle présentation de gameplay est prévu le 20 avril prochain à 15 h.
posted the 04/12/2023 at 10:12 PM by
yanssou
comments (
5
)
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 10:18 PM
Ouiiiiiiii !
sora78
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 10:19 PM
Il reste
A.K.I
,
Rashid
et
Ed
a dévoilé dans le leak qu'on avait eu. Hate de voir à quoi ressemble A.K.I in-game !
thelastone
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 11:06 PM
Sora78
T'as oublié le goat Gouki.
Sinon leurs gros annoncemet sera sûrement la bêta ouverte.
ravyxxs
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 11:39 PM
sora78
C'est surtout Akuma qu'on veut voir.
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 04/13/2023 at 12:17 AM
sora78
Je sais pas si ils vont déjà annoncer les DLC avant que le jeu sorte, niveau comm c'est pas ouf, mais bon, après on les connaît chez capcom
