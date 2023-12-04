profile
Street Fighter 6
Street fighter 6 un showcase prévu le 20 avril


Une nouvelle présentation de gameplay est prévu le 20 avril prochain à 15 h.
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    onsentapedequijesuis
    posted the 04/12/2023 at 10:12 PM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 04/12/2023 at 10:18 PM
    Ouiiiiiiii !
    sora78 posted the 04/12/2023 at 10:19 PM
    Il reste A.K.I, Rashid et Ed a dévoilé dans le leak qu'on avait eu. Hate de voir à quoi ressemble A.K.I in-game !
    thelastone posted the 04/12/2023 at 11:06 PM
    Sora78 T'as oublié le goat Gouki.
    Sinon leurs gros annoncemet sera sûrement la bêta ouverte.
    ravyxxs posted the 04/12/2023 at 11:39 PM
    sora78 C'est surtout Akuma qu'on veut voir.
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 04/13/2023 at 12:17 AM
    sora78 Je sais pas si ils vont déjà annoncer les DLC avant que le jeu sorte, niveau comm c'est pas ouf, mais bon, après on les connaît chez capcom
