BLEACH TYBW : La partie 2 a une date
Mangas/Animés
C’est officiel, la partie 2 de BLEACH TYBW arrive en juillet 2023.


    yanssou
    posted the 12/26/2022 at 05:15 PM by axlenz
    comments (3)
    yanssou posted the 12/26/2022 at 05:23 PM
    Parfait
    i8 posted the 12/26/2022 at 05:25 PM
    C'est loin...
    draer posted the 12/26/2022 at 05:30 PM
    C'est à partir de là qu'on va voir si Kubo a vraiment retravaillé le scénario, parce que sinon on va commencer à bien dormir (à part un ou deux combats sympas).
