accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
163
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
ntown
,
mickurt
,
supatony
,
lafontaine
,
loudiyi
,
izanami
,
zabuza
,
svr
,
trungz
,
shanks
,
escobar
,
knity
,
dx93
,
cuthbert
,
fullbuster
,
cyberwolf22
,
jf17
,
binou87
,
roivas
,
koopa
,
eldren
,
minx
,
darkparadize
,
bbox1
,
chester
,
hyoga57
,
anonymous340
,
diablass59
,
grozourson
,
sphinx
,
stonesjack
,
aros
,
legends12
,
squall04
,
spawnini
,
magium
,
gaymer40
,
linkiorra
,
link49
,
lz
,
ritalix
,
lolnope
,
minbox
,
greggy
,
draer
,
anakaris
,
furtifdor
,
gizmo2142
,
wolftag2
,
leblogdeshacka
,
artornass
,
tripy73
,
stardustx
,
ykarin
,
onirinku
,
larrykoopa
,
lutbrok
,
hir0k
,
rebellion
,
uta
,
blackbox
,
soulshunt
,
keka
,
orosama
,
guilde
,
kisukesan
,
jpplay
,
deum
,
jeanouillz
,
opthomas
,
hado78
,
jorostar
,
olimar59
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
esets
,
fifine
,
misterreno
,
gamergunz
,
galneryus
,
toshiro
,
alexkidd
,
linuxclan
,
arngrim
,
jeuxvideo1
,
theshareplayers
,
bliss02
,
kanda
,
jeuxvideo2
,
cijfer
,
darkfoxx
,
isiel
,
fred2
,
naruto780
,
nakata
,
mrbob
,
psykoben
,
clashroyale
,
jenicris
,
parisesport
,
floflo
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
blackjack
,
espiondu69
,
robinhood
,
kurosama
,
donkeykong06
,
shinz0
,
ravyxxs
,
shambala93
,
fiveagainstone
,
renton
,
jerome2000
,
rbz
,
coco98bis
,
princesnake
,
mugiwaraboy
,
samlokal
,
jeuxvideohc
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
mugimando
,
nekonoctis
,
ootaniisensei
,
titimovie
,
genraltow
,
xxxxxx0
,
jasonm
,
corrin
,
kenpokan
,
raph64
,
rachidd
,
mattewlogan
,
minimaxx
,
benji54
,
jeuxmobile
,
triku
,
duraty
,
smokeboom
,
axlenz
,
espion
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
few
,
salocin
,
sniper3d
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
ureshiisekai69
,
anaislayu
,
matcha
,
joueurn1
,
emmanue
,
simba66
,
roxloud
,
boyd
,
arthdy
,
amassous
,
calicot
,
namban
,
sephiroth07
,
teel
,
skk
name :
Nintendo
official website :
http://www.nintendo.fr
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
sorakairi86
,
kurosama
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
261
visites since opening :
544152
darkxehanort94
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
La Game Boy Advance Une console sacrifiée ? (Sakharu
Quelle a été votre 1 ère console ?
Moi c'était la GBA.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
plistter
posted the 11/25/2022 at 05:33 PM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
9
)
ducknsexe
posted
the 11/25/2022 at 05:34 PM
GB suivie de la Nes.
yanssou
posted
the 11/25/2022 at 05:36 PM
Gba colors et gba advance aux couleurs de kh
darkxehanort94
posted
the 11/25/2022 at 05:42 PM
yanssou
Comment ça Kingdom Hearts ?
plistter
posted
the 11/25/2022 at 05:47 PM
GBPocket après GBColor ensuite la PSX et la GBA
yanssou
posted
the 11/25/2022 at 05:52 PM
darkxehanort94
c'etais pour kh chain of memories sortit sur gba
celle ci
https://www.backmarket.fr/fr-fr/p/console-nintendo-game-boy-advance-sp-argent-edition-kingdom-hearts/7c64b349-7ec4-48f3-bdaa-5723e180a866#l=12
cladstrife59
posted
the 11/25/2022 at 05:57 PM
La Nes, mais j'avais joué à des ordinateurs avant.
Et après j'ai eu la Game Gear
darkxehanort94
posted
the 11/25/2022 at 05:58 PM
yanssou
Donne la moi !
"Patron du calme.
"
yogfei
posted
the 11/25/2022 at 05:59 PM
Amstard CPC6128 avant d'avoir la Nes que de bons souvenirs
fuji
posted
the 11/25/2022 at 06:00 PM
La master system
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
celle ci
https://www.backmarket.fr/fr-fr/p/console-nintendo-game-boy-advance-sp-argent-edition-kingdom-hearts/7c64b349-7ec4-48f3-bdaa-5723e180a866#l=12
Et après j'ai eu la Game Gear
"Patron du calme. "