Nintendo
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94 > blog
La Game Boy Advance Une console sacrifiée ? (Sakharu
Quelle a été votre 1 ère console ?

Moi c'était la GBA.

    plistter
    posted the 11/25/2022 at 05:33 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (9)
    ducknsexe posted the 11/25/2022 at 05:34 PM
    GB suivie de la Nes.
    yanssou posted the 11/25/2022 at 05:36 PM
    Gba colors et gba advance aux couleurs de kh
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/25/2022 at 05:42 PM
    yanssou Comment ça Kingdom Hearts ?
    plistter posted the 11/25/2022 at 05:47 PM
    GBPocket après GBColor ensuite la PSX et la GBA
    yanssou posted the 11/25/2022 at 05:52 PM
    darkxehanort94 c'etais pour kh chain of memories sortit sur gba
    celle ci

    https://www.backmarket.fr/fr-fr/p/console-nintendo-game-boy-advance-sp-argent-edition-kingdom-hearts/7c64b349-7ec4-48f3-bdaa-5723e180a866#l=12
    cladstrife59 posted the 11/25/2022 at 05:57 PM
    La Nes, mais j'avais joué à des ordinateurs avant.
    Et après j'ai eu la Game Gear
    darkxehanort94 posted the 11/25/2022 at 05:58 PM
    yanssou Donne la moi !

    "Patron du calme. "
    yogfei posted the 11/25/2022 at 05:59 PM
    Amstard CPC6128 avant d'avoir la Nes que de bons souvenirs
    fuji posted the 11/25/2022 at 06:00 PM
    La master system
