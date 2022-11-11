Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
profile
amassous
164
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1369
visites since opening : 3625714
amassous > blog
Beat it 4K: un extrait



ÇA ARRIVE
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 11/11/2022 at 11:40 AM by amassous
    comments (2)
    kakazu posted the 11/11/2022 at 11:53 AM
    Son extrait est en 720p, ça fait 9heures que la video a été mise en ligne on l'aura quand la version 4k?
    amassous posted the 11/11/2022 at 11:56 AM
    kakazu La c'est une fuite, y'a pas d'infos officiel mais je pense que le vrai sera encore plus HD Et normalement y'aura aussi Thriller et Billie Jean
    Peut etre pour la sortie de l'album Thriller 40 le 18
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo