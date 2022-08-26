Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
profile
amassous
164
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1350
visites since opening : 3570887
amassous > blog
Octobre sera le mois des animés
AVEC:

- Bleach

- Boku no Hero Academia (Saison 6)

- Spy x Family (Partie 2)

- Mob Psycho 100 (Saison 3)

- BlueLock

- ChainsawMan

- Fumetsu no anata e (Saison 2)

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/26/2022 at 05:06 PM by amassous
    comments (9)
    koji posted the 08/26/2022 at 05:10 PM
    to your eternity s2
    les heros de la galaxie
    Yowamushi Pedal s5
    tiger and bunny s2
    le nouveau gundam

    je crois aussi c'est indecent.
    kakazu posted the 08/26/2022 at 05:13 PM
    J'espère la saison 6 de my hero academia sera bonne, la 5 il ne s'est rien passé c'était ennuyant à regarder.
    ratchet posted the 08/26/2022 at 05:18 PM
    Bleach enfin !!!! (sur Disney+ apparemment)
    amassous posted the 08/26/2022 at 05:37 PM
    koji Y’a Fumetsu no anata e aussi INCROYABLE
    koji posted the 08/26/2022 at 06:11 PM
    amassous le titre anglais c'est to your eternity justement lol
    colt posted the 08/26/2022 at 06:13 PM
    j'aurais tellement voulu le fameux DMC de ADI SHANKAR
    5120x2880 posted the 08/26/2022 at 06:17 PM
    Et pour les catégories autre que « ados » il y aura des trucs ?
    kevisiano posted the 08/26/2022 at 06:26 PM
    Jojo's Bizarre qui reprend aussi (gnagna c'est pas l'Automne encore)

    Et le film Slam Dunk
    amassous posted the 08/26/2022 at 06:40 PM
    5120x2880 Renseigne toi je sais pas.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo