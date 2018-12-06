accueil
name :
Hollow Knight
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
editor :
N.C
Team Cherry
Team Cherry
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
06/12/2018
06/12/2018
other versions :
PC
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
fandenutella
Silksong : nouveau trailer + date de sortie!
posted the 06/09/2022 at 07:54 PM by fandenutella
fandenutella
comments (12)
12
)
masharu
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 07:54 PM
shigerumawa
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 07:55 PM
culé !
kirk
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 07:56 PM
testament
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 07:56 PM
sora78
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 08:00 PM
tizoc
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 08:02 PM
JE te hais, tu la sait ça??
plolely
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 08:04 PM
Je reste optimiste, je suis sûr que nous allons le voir lors de ce Summer Game Fest, lors du Nintendo Direct de la semaine prochaine peut-être
killia
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 08:06 PM
bogsnake
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 08:06 PM
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 08:15 PM
Je crois que c'est l'adieu pour de bon ce jeu
malroth
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 08:18 PM
Je suis mort
Le gars qui n'a pas suivi le live et vient direct ici cliquer sur l'article avec l'excitation puissance 1000
lastmajor
posted
the 06/09/2022 at 08:24 PM
oh putain....
bien joué !!!
bien joué !!!