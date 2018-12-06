profile
Hollow Knight
16
Likers
name : Hollow Knight
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Team Cherry
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
european release date : 06/12/2018
other versions : PC -
fandenutella
27
Likes
Likers
fandenutella
articles : 360
visites since opening : 634892
fandenutella > blog
Silksong : nouveau trailer + date de sortie!
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    sora78, killia, sorakairi86, uit
    posted the 06/09/2022 at 07:54 PM by fandenutella
    comments (12)
    masharu posted the 06/09/2022 at 07:54 PM
    shigerumawa posted the 06/09/2022 at 07:55 PM
    culé !
    kirk posted the 06/09/2022 at 07:56 PM
    testament posted the 06/09/2022 at 07:56 PM
    sora78 posted the 06/09/2022 at 08:00 PM
    tizoc posted the 06/09/2022 at 08:02 PM
    JE te hais, tu la sait ça??
    plolely posted the 06/09/2022 at 08:04 PM
    Je reste optimiste, je suis sûr que nous allons le voir lors de ce Summer Game Fest, lors du Nintendo Direct de la semaine prochaine peut-être
    killia posted the 06/09/2022 at 08:06 PM
    bogsnake posted the 06/09/2022 at 08:06 PM
    marchand2sable posted the 06/09/2022 at 08:15 PM
    Je crois que c'est l'adieu pour de bon ce jeu
    malroth posted the 06/09/2022 at 08:18 PM
    Je suis mort

    Le gars qui n'a pas suivi le live et vient direct ici cliquer sur l'article avec l'excitation puissance 1000
    lastmajor posted the 06/09/2022 at 08:24 PM
    oh putain....

    bien joué !!!
