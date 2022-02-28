J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Nouvelle figurine Gohan annoncé
Sortie prévue en juillet, elle est moyenne mais bon c'est le meilleur perso donc





Ca vient d'une planche de Toriyama
    posted the 02/28/2022 at 12:34 PM by amassous
    yanissou posted the 02/28/2022 at 12:37 PM
    bof le doré des cheveux
    5120x2880 posted the 02/28/2022 at 12:38 PM
    Oulà
    amassous posted the 02/28/2022 at 12:55 PM
    yanissou Ouais c'est la gamme Blood of saiyan
    draer posted the 02/28/2022 at 12:56 PM
    C'est moche les cheveux dorés et en plus ils sont beaucoup trop petits là.
    testament posted the 02/28/2022 at 01:05 PM
    fatigué ton Gohan mon poto
    amassous posted the 02/28/2022 at 01:05 PM
    testament il avait pas bien dormis
    freddo935 posted the 02/28/2022 at 01:19 PM
    Elle est dégueulasse
    kujiraldine posted the 02/28/2022 at 01:24 PM
    Je suis d'accord avec l'avis général. Je ne suis pas très fan de celle la. Peut être que c'est l'angle de la caméra ne fait pas honneur à la figurine.
