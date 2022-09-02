profile
Sony Interactive Entertainment
name : Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
articles : 187
visites since opening : 395321
darkxehanort94 > blog
Sony vas crée Skynet !
En + c'est "lui" qui l'annonce.





Bref l'humanité est foutue. Je vais aller me planquer dans un abri anti atomique si ca vous ennuie pas.
    posted the 02/09/2022 at 04:56 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (4)
    manix posted the 02/09/2022 at 04:57 PM
    sans semi conducteur le terminator il va pas aller loin
    kikoo31 posted the 02/09/2022 at 05:00 PM
    newtechnix posted the 02/09/2022 at 05:04 PM
    j'ai vu sa tronche de cake j'ai préféré regarder directement les commentaires
