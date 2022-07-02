J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Ichiban Kuji Dragon Ball de Juin annoncé: enfin pas de héro !
Enfin une Ichiban Kuji où il n'y a pas de Goku et/ou Vegeta.

Tout est période Cell donc.







Meme les petites figurines ont l'air énervé !
Hacchan




Lui jme rappel quand Cell l'avais absorbé pourtant il apparait 30secondes



Bref enfin une ichiban Kuji qui change j'espère qu'elle marchera sinon ca sera que du full Goku/Vegeta :'(
    posted the 02/07/2022 at 09:59 AM by amassous
    comments (4)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/07/2022 at 11:08 AM
    Il y a du lourd
    bladagun posted the 02/07/2022 at 11:11 AM
    Vraiment classe.
    kikoo31 posted the 02/07/2022 at 01:16 PM
    Putain ça va leur niquer leur bourse si il y a pas Goku végéta ou Broly a ces glands de fric ?
    Ça fait du bien de l'originalité
    metroidvania posted the 02/07/2022 at 01:22 PM
    Enfin autre chose merci
