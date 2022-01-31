accueil
yanissou
Horizon Forbidden West : Story trailer en vf !
On retrouve les même doubleurs que le premier.
J-18 !!
posted the 01/31/2022 at 10:44 PM by
yanissou
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 01/31/2022 at 10:49 PM
J'ai tellement hâte !!
sora78
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 12:24 AM
Mouai... je fais souvent mes jeux en Français quand j'ai le choix mais là vraiment OSEF de VF, les voix ne me procurent aucune attache ou émotion.
suzukube
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 12:52 AM
OUIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
guiguif
posted
the 02/01/2022 at 02:06 AM
Je joue generalement en VF mais j'aime pas du tout la voix FR d'Aloy donc comme pour le premier ça sera VO
