Horizon Forbidden West
8
Likers
name : Horizon Forbidden West
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action
other versions :
yanissou
10
Likes
Likers
yanissou
articles : 169
visites since opening : 253847
yanissou > blog
Horizon Forbidden West : Story trailer en vf !


On retrouve les même doubleurs que le premier.
J-18 !!
    2
    Likes
    leblogdeshacka, jowy14
    posted the 01/31/2022 at 10:44 PM by yanissou
    comments (4)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 01/31/2022 at 10:49 PM
    J'ai tellement hâte !!
    sora78 posted the 02/01/2022 at 12:24 AM
    Mouai... je fais souvent mes jeux en Français quand j'ai le choix mais là vraiment OSEF de VF, les voix ne me procurent aucune attache ou émotion.
    suzukube posted the 02/01/2022 at 12:52 AM
    OUIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
    guiguif posted the 02/01/2022 at 02:06 AM
    Je joue generalement en VF mais j'aime pas du tout la voix FR d'Aloy donc comme pour le premier ça sera VO
