Monopole ou monopopole ?
    posted the 01/25/2022 at 11:00 PM by docbrown
    comments (7)
    liberty posted the 01/25/2022 at 11:05 PM
    Très intriguant le groupe Altis. Ils ne sont pas endetté ?
    jaysennnin posted the 01/25/2022 at 11:06 PM
    on devrait fusiller le gars qui a conçu cette infographie
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/25/2022 at 11:08 PM
    Ni l'un ni l'autre, c'est Monopoly.
    docbrown posted the 01/25/2022 at 11:14 PM
    jaysennnin Ils sont plusieurs et assez connu du coup paradoxalement ça doit les protéger

    marcelpatulacci
    liberty posted the 01/25/2022 at 11:16 PM
    docbrown marcelpatulacci ils ont oublié "la famille 'Morcos" qui détient a 99% le site d'information GAMEKYO qui fait partie de la presse française
    altendorf posted the 01/25/2022 at 11:23 PM
    MONOPOLY.
    docbrown posted the 01/25/2022 at 11:54 PM
    docbrown
