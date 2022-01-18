Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
CupHead
26
name : CupHead
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Studio MDHR
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One
axlenz
37
Likes
axlenz
articles : 336
visites since opening : 633525
axlenz > blog
Bande-annonce officiel - Cuphead Show
Cinéma : 1 , 2 , 3 ... Action
    6
    minbox, playstation2008, link80, gareauxloups, minx, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:22 PM by axlenz
    comments (5)
    playstation2008 posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:49 PM
    Je regarderai !
    docbrown posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:50 PM
    ça à l'air propre !
    link80 posted the 01/18/2022 at 03:55 PM
    C'était un très bon jeu
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 01/18/2022 at 05:26 PM
    Cuphead
    ioop posted the 01/18/2022 at 05:29 PM
    la durée ? plusieurs épisodes ? ou c'est comme "un film" ???
