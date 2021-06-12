accueil
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
traveller
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
supasaiyajin
,
mugimando
,
terranova
,
opthomas
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
tolgafury
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
alwaysmus2
,
walterwhite
,
link80
,
davonizuka
,
biboys
,
oxo
,
kenpokan
,
tom870
,
gantzeur
,
colibrie
,
enzo87
,
korou
,
kurosama
,
kr16
,
mickurt
,
sorakairi86
,
aym
,
giusnake
,
lyuchiwa10
,
odv78
,
bladagun
,
fredilink
,
populus
jenicris
jenicris
> blog
Horizon Forbidden West : quelques nouveaux gifs
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
orichimarugin
,
yanissou
,
yukilin
,
kibix
,
serve
,
minbox
posted the 12/06/2021 at 03:52 PM by
jenicris
comments (
20
)
kinectical
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 03:56 PM
Le finish sur le deuxième gif bordel la classe
bigb0ss
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 03:59 PM
C'est très beau en tout cas, ça donne très envie
yanissou
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:07 PM
La classe
du nouveau gameplay au, vga?
yukilin
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:09 PM
Vivement Février 2022
altendorf
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:12 PM
La dinguerie que prépare Guerrilla
armtrigger
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:12 PM
ça va envoyer sale
lightning
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:17 PM
Voilà ce qu'on appelle une suite
Dinguerie en approche
midomashakil
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:33 PM
je veux voir la version ps4
minbox
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:37 PM
Ce que c’est bon d’avoir une PS5
jenicris
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:39 PM
minbox
lol tu as encore rien vu.
minbox
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:40 PM
jenicris
c’est sur que c’est que le début
jenicris
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:43 PM
minbox
là c'est du cross gen, donc imagine un jeu Guerrilla en full next gen.
jamrock
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:44 PM
minbox
c'est encore mieux d'avoir un PC, d'ailleurs il sortira dessus dans un an max je parie
jenicris
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:46 PM
jamrock
commence pas avec ta guerre des consoles ou plateforme. Merci.
S'il est content de sa PS5, et toi de ton PC, tant mieux pour vous, le reste osef.
jamrock
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:49 PM
jenicris
aucune guerre, maintenant nous les pcistes on attend les mêmes jeux que les joueurs PS et Xbox et c'est beau on est devenu une grande famille
namiswan
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 04:52 PM
magnifique vivement février
jenicris
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 05:04 PM
jamrock
alors évite les "encore mieux sur PC".
minbox
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 05:07 PM
jenicris
je pense qu'on a absolument rien vu des réelles capacités des machines next gen, ça va être fou...
jamrock
toujours le même disque rayé... Perso je préfère en profiter day one sur ma console.
jenicris
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 05:09 PM
minbox
en effet on a rien vu de la vrai puissance des next gen et tant mieux.
hurri
posted
the 12/06/2021 at 05:17 PM
J'espère juste une carte moins vaste ou alors mieux agencée car autant HZD a une histoire passionnante, autant les â côté sont d'un ennui ! Je garde espoir !
