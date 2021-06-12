profile
jenicris
73
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1392
visites since opening : 2726089
jenicris > blog
all
Horizon Forbidden West : quelques nouveaux gifs




    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    orichimarugin, yanissou, yukilin, kibix, serve, minbox
    posted the 12/06/2021 at 03:52 PM by jenicris
    comments (20)
    kinectical posted the 12/06/2021 at 03:56 PM
    Le finish sur le deuxième gif bordel la classe
    bigb0ss posted the 12/06/2021 at 03:59 PM
    C'est très beau en tout cas, ça donne très envie
    yanissou posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:07 PM
    La classe du nouveau gameplay au, vga?
    yukilin posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:09 PM
    Vivement Février 2022
    altendorf posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:12 PM
    La dinguerie que prépare Guerrilla
    armtrigger posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:12 PM
    ça va envoyer sale
    lightning posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:17 PM
    Voilà ce qu'on appelle une suite
    Dinguerie en approche
    midomashakil posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:33 PM
    je veux voir la version ps4
    minbox posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:37 PM
    Ce que c’est bon d’avoir une PS5
    jenicris posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:39 PM
    minbox lol tu as encore rien vu.
    minbox posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:40 PM
    jenicris c’est sur que c’est que le début
    jenicris posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:43 PM
    minbox là c'est du cross gen, donc imagine un jeu Guerrilla en full next gen.
    jamrock posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:44 PM
    minbox c'est encore mieux d'avoir un PC, d'ailleurs il sortira dessus dans un an max je parie
    jenicris posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:46 PM
    jamrock commence pas avec ta guerre des consoles ou plateforme. Merci.

    S'il est content de sa PS5, et toi de ton PC, tant mieux pour vous, le reste osef.
    jamrock posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:49 PM
    jenicris aucune guerre, maintenant nous les pcistes on attend les mêmes jeux que les joueurs PS et Xbox et c'est beau on est devenu une grande famille
    namiswan posted the 12/06/2021 at 04:52 PM
    magnifique vivement février
    jenicris posted the 12/06/2021 at 05:04 PM
    jamrock alors évite les "encore mieux sur PC".
    minbox posted the 12/06/2021 at 05:07 PM
    jenicris je pense qu'on a absolument rien vu des réelles capacités des machines next gen, ça va être fou...

    jamrock toujours le même disque rayé... Perso je préfère en profiter day one sur ma console.
    jenicris posted the 12/06/2021 at 05:09 PM
    minbox en effet on a rien vu de la vrai puissance des next gen et tant mieux.
    hurri posted the 12/06/2021 at 05:17 PM
    J'espère juste une carte moins vaste ou alors mieux agencée car autant HZD a une histoire passionnante, autant les â côté sont d'un ennui ! Je garde espoir !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo