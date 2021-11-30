profile
Horizon Forbidden West et GT7 classifié en Australie


https://www.resetera.com/threads/horizon-forbidden-west-rated-in-australia.521667/

Hier c'était GT7:

https://www.psu.com/news/gran-turismo-7-has-been-rated-in-australia/
    posted the 11/30/2021 at 07:32 PM by jenicris
    walterwhite posted the 11/30/2021 at 07:37 PM
    Plus de retards
    jenicris posted the 11/30/2021 at 07:38 PM
    walterwhite ça sent bon en effet. Manque plus que Ragnarok.
    bigb0ss posted the 11/30/2021 at 07:40 PM
    Ragnarok manifeste toi stp
    walterwhite posted the 11/30/2021 at 07:44 PM
    jenicris Juin celui-là
    jenicris posted the 11/30/2021 at 07:46 PM
    walterwhite ouaip ça serait logique comme les précédents opus.

    D'ailleurs Shinobi dit qu'il sortira au printemps.
    lightning posted the 11/30/2021 at 07:50 PM
    Le goty
    walterwhite posted the 11/30/2021 at 08:02 PM
    jenicris C’est écrit qu’il sortira avant l’été
    wickette posted the 11/30/2021 at 08:02 PM
    Ca sent bon tout ça .

    GT7..je vais tellement y jouer à lui...
    foxstep posted the 11/30/2021 at 08:11 PM
    GT7

    Horizon 2 ça va être du lourd aussi
    sora78 posted the 11/30/2021 at 08:19 PM
    Je sent God Of War Ragnarok pour début Mai et Forspoken pour début juin.
