Horizon Forbidden West et GT7 classifié en Australie
https://www.resetera.com/threads/horizon-forbidden-west-rated-in-australia.521667/
Hier c'était GT7:
https://www.psu.com/news/gran-turismo-7-has-been-rated-in-australia/
posted the 11/30/2021 at 07:32 PM by jenicris
jenicris
walterwhite
posted
the 11/30/2021 at 07:37 PM
Plus de retards
jenicris
posted
the 11/30/2021 at 07:38 PM
walterwhite
ça sent bon en effet. Manque plus que Ragnarok.
bigb0ss
posted
the 11/30/2021 at 07:40 PM
Ragnarok manifeste toi stp
walterwhite
posted
the 11/30/2021 at 07:44 PM
jenicris
Juin celui-là
jenicris
posted
the 11/30/2021 at 07:46 PM
walterwhite
ouaip ça serait logique comme les précédents opus.
D'ailleurs Shinobi dit qu'il sortira au printemps.
lightning
posted
the 11/30/2021 at 07:50 PM
Le goty
walterwhite
posted
the 11/30/2021 at 08:02 PM
jenicris
C’est écrit qu’il sortira avant l’été
wickette
posted
the 11/30/2021 at 08:02 PM
Ca sent bon tout ça
.
GT7..je vais tellement y jouer à lui...
foxstep
posted
the 11/30/2021 at 08:11 PM
GT7
Horizon 2 ça va être du lourd aussi
sora78
posted
the 11/30/2021 at 08:19 PM
Je sent
God Of War Ragnarok
pour début Mai et
Forspoken
pour début juin.
