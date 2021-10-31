accueil
articles :
360
visites since opening :
577190
kevisiano
> blog
all
Jeux finis
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Alors les gens ?
posted the 10/31/2021 at 01:20 PM by kevisiano
kevisiano
comments (19)
19
)
serve
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 01:23 PM
Lost Judgement fini
Little Hope
testament
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 01:23 PM
Super Robot Wars 30
hanackil
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 01:24 PM
Pour ma part pas de changement ghost of tsushima dc et hell let loose ps5 .
yanissou
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 01:28 PM
j'ai commencé AC black flag très surpris par le gameplay pirate je me régale et je me fait des petites partie de burnout paradise c'est tellement fun à jouer je prend mon pied
zekk
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 01:35 PM
J'ai enfin commencé Wasteland 3 et pour le moment j'adore
marchand2sable
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 01:36 PM
Bayonetta 1 (platine enfin) incroyable le gameplay, il a pas une ride, j'ai test God of war 3 juste après j'ai stop mon Run au bout de 2H tellement c'etait daté devant Bayo (je parle du gameplay).
Faut que je fasse un article sur ça un jour.
Vivement Bayo 3.
populus
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 01:46 PM
Run Bloodborne NG+7 mais je suis bloqué à l'Orphelin..
marchand2sable
Ouais mais niveau technique, Gow 3 éclate Bayo x)
yukilin
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 01:49 PM
Metroid et Tales of Arise
churos45
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 01:50 PM
Déjà 80h de jeu sur Back 4 Blood
walterwhite
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 01:54 PM
Un peu de Fifa 22
olimar59
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 01:57 PM
Disco Elysium et Voice of Cards
killia
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 02:14 PM
Entre deux parties de Tales of Arise, je joue à Grandia sur Switch ainsi que Bravely Default 2 et Indivisible où j'approche de la fin
wazaaabi
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 02:14 PM
Alors j’ai fini Inmost sur Switch. Jeu très sympa . Un peu court.
J’ai attaqué Machinarium sur Switch aussi. Très sympa .
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 02:16 PM
Always* AC Vallala
*Always le mot qui veut dire toujours en Anglais hein! et non la marque de serviette hygiénique
killia
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 02:37 PM
marcelpatulacci
nawak toi
bliss02
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 02:45 PM
DLC Hyrule Warriors et Mario Party Superstar
sorakairi86
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 02:54 PM
Je viens enfin de terminer enfin Tales of Arise et franchement je suis mi figue mi raisin
ioop
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 03:14 PM
house of ashes terminé, du fifa en coop en attendant cod vendredi
kirk
posted
the 10/31/2021 at 03:23 PM
Luigi's Mansion 3, un excellent jeu et Mario Odyssey que j’apprécie plus que lors de ma première run. Il faut juste éviter l'indigestion de lunes.
