Rockstar Games officialise la trilogy GTA !!!


San Andreas sur Switch BIENTOT !!!!!
    posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:20 PM by amassous
    comments (18)
    negan posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:22 PM
    Ca arrive partout cette annee et mobile en 2022
    amassous posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:23 PM
    negan Je vois pas si c'est un remaster par contre j'espère pas un portage.
    ioop posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:36 PM
    non merci
    populus posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:36 PM
    Les insider à la con se sont planté, yaura pas du tout l'annonce de GTA VI en novembre... la grosse annonce c'était ça en fait
    negan posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:37 PM
    populus Quel insider a dit ça ?
    drockspace posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:41 PM
    grosse annonce ? vous vous attendez a quoi en fait un remaster avec les graphismes façon gta 5 ? des 3 jeux en plus... vous allez tomber de haut
    populus posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:42 PM
    negan ThatSoBold mais c'est un vendu
    bigb0ss posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:42 PM
    Maintenant il faut voir la qualité du remaster ...
    populus posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:43 PM
    negan https://www.mouv.fr/gaming/gta-6-une-sortie-pour-bientot
    negan posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:44 PM
    populus Ouais encore un énièmes inconnus quoi.
    ioop posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:49 PM
    ça sera comme mafia 2 / 3, faut pas s'attendre à des graphismes de fou !!!
    midomashakil posted the 10/08/2021 at 03:50 PM
    bigb0ss RIEN une résolution élevé et cé tt
    rockstar comme nintendo considère les joueurs de pigeons
    colt posted the 10/08/2021 at 04:20 PM
    je le ferais sur PC l'année prochaine et gratos !
    ducknsexe posted the 10/08/2021 at 04:37 PM
    Du moment que la trilogie GTA est pas sur le cloud sur switch. Ces jeux devrais tourner à l aise
    ryadr posted the 10/08/2021 at 04:52 PM
    ducknsexe

    Je n'avais pas pensé au cloud... Pas de blague. GTA en mode portable, c'est le pied !
    rendan posted the 10/08/2021 at 04:53 PM
    Intéressant mais il y a intérêt à avoir un petite refonte graphique sinon je reste sur emul faut pas exagérer
    ducknsexe posted the 10/08/2021 at 04:58 PM
    ryadr joué sur son trône au 3 GTA c'est la classe
    killer972 posted the 10/08/2021 at 04:58 PM
    Sans refonte graphique je passe mon tour.
