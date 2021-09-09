accueil
profile
4
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
monsieurx
,
aym
name :
NiOh
platform :
PC
editor :
Koei Tecmo
developer :
Team Ninja
genre :
action
other versions :
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
sorakairi86
,
kurosama
darkxehanort94
Ils offrent Nioh 1 sur Epic Game !!!!!!
Ils sont complétement FOUS !
(Ils offrent Sheltered aussi.)
Franchement comment ils sont font pour être rentable ?
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
shigerumawa
,
oracle972
,
olive
,
sora78
posted the 09/09/2021 at 03:26 PM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
10
)
guiguif
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 03:27 PM
Ouais enfin Nioh coute 10/15 balles neuf sur PS4
skuldleif
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 03:29 PM
coucou toi
hizoka
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 03:41 PM
Je remets mon com la du coup.
Ah ! Le PC
thedoctor
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 03:42 PM
darkxehanort94
ils sont pas rentable pour le moment, mais Fortnite aide beaucoup.
skuldleif
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 03:47 PM
je m'incline
nosphor68
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 04:04 PM
Ça sent l’annonce d’un nouveau Nioh ce soir lors du Showcase PS5 (je dis ça je dis rien
)
sussudio
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 04:09 PM
Ouai enfin faut avoir du temps humain pour y jouer, ce que je doute pour beaucoup
Je me souvient qu'à une époque pas très lointaine quand on avait un jeu ou deux, on étaient bien content et on les saignais comme il faut. La c'est trop, l'offre dépasse la demande.
akiru
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 04:09 PM
avec tous les DLC en plus c'est très propre !
nakata
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 04:41 PM
nosphor68
j’achète
nosphor68
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 04:54 PM
nakata
je craque mon PEL si jamais y’a un collector
Ah ! Le PC