all
Ils offrent Nioh 1 sur Epic Game !!!!!!
Ils sont complétement FOUS !



(Ils offrent Sheltered aussi.)

Franchement comment ils sont font pour être rentable ?
    shigerumawa, oracle972, olive, sora78
    posted the 09/09/2021 at 03:26 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (10)
    guiguif posted the 09/09/2021 at 03:27 PM
    Ouais enfin Nioh coute 10/15 balles neuf sur PS4
    skuldleif posted the 09/09/2021 at 03:29 PM
    coucou toi
    hizoka posted the 09/09/2021 at 03:41 PM
    Je remets mon com la du coup.

    Ah ! Le PC
    thedoctor posted the 09/09/2021 at 03:42 PM
    darkxehanort94 ils sont pas rentable pour le moment, mais Fortnite aide beaucoup.
    skuldleif posted the 09/09/2021 at 03:47 PM
    je m'incline
    nosphor68 posted the 09/09/2021 at 04:04 PM
    Ça sent l’annonce d’un nouveau Nioh ce soir lors du Showcase PS5 (je dis ça je dis rien )
    sussudio posted the 09/09/2021 at 04:09 PM
    Ouai enfin faut avoir du temps humain pour y jouer, ce que je doute pour beaucoup Je me souvient qu'à une époque pas très lointaine quand on avait un jeu ou deux, on étaient bien content et on les saignais comme il faut. La c'est trop, l'offre dépasse la demande.
    akiru posted the 09/09/2021 at 04:09 PM
    avec tous les DLC en plus c'est très propre !
    nakata posted the 09/09/2021 at 04:41 PM
    nosphor68 j’achète
    nosphor68 posted the 09/09/2021 at 04:54 PM
    nakata je craque mon PEL si jamais y’a un collector
