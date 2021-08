The Overwatch team has issued a statement regarding plans to change the name of the character known as McCree. Please see their post below.



We built the Overwatch universe around the idea that inclusivity, equity, and hope are the building blocks of a better future. They are central to the game and to the Overwatch team.



As we continue to discuss how we best live up to our values and to demonstrate our commitment to creating a game world that reflects them, we believe it’s necessary to change the name of the hero currently known as McCree to something that better represents what Overwatch stands for.



We realize that any change to such a well-loved and central hero in the game’s fiction will take time to roll out correctly, and we’ll share updates as this work progresses. In the near term, we had planned to kick off a narrative arc in September supported with new story and game content, of which McCree was a key part. Since we want to integrate this change into that story arc, we will be delaying the new arc until later this year and instead launch a new FFA map this September.



Going forward, in-game characters will no longer be named after real employees and we will be more thoughtful and discerning about adding real world references in future Overwatch content. This will help reinforce that we’re building a fictional universe that is unmistakably different from the real world and better illustrates that the creation of Overwatch is truly a team effort.



Work on these updates is underway, and they are just a part of our ongoing commitment to honest reflection and making whatever changes are necessary to build a future worth fighting for. We know that actions speak louder than words, and we hope to show you our commitment to making Overwatch a better experience in-game and continue to make our team the best it can be.



– The Overwatch Team

Blizzard vient d'annoncer que le personnage de McCree du jeu Overwatch sera renommé.Je n'ai pas suivi le procès par la justice californienne à l'encontre d'Activision-Blizzard (qui se fait notamment boycotter par certains influenceurs), mais pour rester simple Jesse McCree, game designer qui a quitté Blizzard il y a quelques semaines, était au coeurs d'agressions sexuelles et autre discriminations au sein de l'entreprise. Il y a eu un mouvement né sur les réseaux sociaux pour faire changer le nom de McCree le cowboy de l'organisation Overwatch, finalement Blizzard répondra à la demande (avec pour conséquence de retarder le travail sur les mises à jours).