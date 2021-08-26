profile
Overwatch 2
0
Likers
name : Overwatch 2
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Blizzard Entertainment
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
masharu
17
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 395
visites since opening : 677439
masharu > blog
Overwatch - Le personnage de McCree sera renommé


Blizzard vient d'annoncer que le personnage de McCree du jeu Overwatch sera renommé.

Je n'ai pas suivi le procès par la justice californienne à l'encontre d'Activision-Blizzard (qui se fait notamment boycotter par certains influenceurs), mais pour rester simple Jesse McCree, game designer qui a quitté Blizzard il y a quelques semaines, était au coeurs d'agressions sexuelles et autre discriminations au sein de l'entreprise. Il y a eu un mouvement né sur les réseaux sociaux pour faire changer le nom de McCree le cowboy de l'organisation Overwatch, finalement Blizzard répondra à la demande (avec pour conséquence de retarder le travail sur les mises à jours).

The Overwatch team has issued a statement regarding plans to change the name of the character known as McCree. Please see their post below.

We built the Overwatch universe around the idea that inclusivity, equity, and hope are the building blocks of a better future. They are central to the game and to the Overwatch team.

As we continue to discuss how we best live up to our values and to demonstrate our commitment to creating a game world that reflects them, we believe it’s necessary to change the name of the hero currently known as McCree to something that better represents what Overwatch stands for.

We realize that any change to such a well-loved and central hero in the game’s fiction will take time to roll out correctly, and we’ll share updates as this work progresses. In the near term, we had planned to kick off a narrative arc in September supported with new story and game content, of which McCree was a key part. Since we want to integrate this change into that story arc, we will be delaying the new arc until later this year and instead launch a new FFA map this September.

Going forward, in-game characters will no longer be named after real employees and we will be more thoughtful and discerning about adding real world references in future Overwatch content. This will help reinforce that we’re building a fictional universe that is unmistakably different from the real world and better illustrates that the creation of Overwatch is truly a team effort.

Work on these updates is underway, and they are just a part of our ongoing commitment to honest reflection and making whatever changes are necessary to build a future worth fighting for. We know that actions speak louder than words, and we hope to show you our commitment to making Overwatch a better experience in-game and continue to make our team the best it can be.

– The Overwatch Team
Polygon - https://www.polygon.com/22621751/overwatch-mccree-renamed-jesse-mcree-blizzard
    tags : activision blizzard overwatch overwatch 2
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/26/2021 at 07:17 PM by masharu
    comments (10)
    stardustx posted the 08/26/2021 at 07:27 PM
    Faut vraiment qu'ils se fassent soigner.
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 08/26/2021 at 07:36 PM
    Fragiles.
    suzukube posted the 08/26/2021 at 07:46 PM
    C'est n'importe quoi là, à la base je savais même pas que son nom venait d'un employé de Blizzard... Ah la la Internet...
    mooplol posted the 08/26/2021 at 07:55 PM
    burningcrimson posted the 08/26/2021 at 08:04 PM
    ...
    thelastone posted the 08/26/2021 at 08:09 PM
    Bref..
    shido posted the 08/26/2021 at 08:12 PM
    anima777 posted the 08/26/2021 at 08:31 PM
    C'est la grande déconfiture pour Blizzard, ils sont dans la merde jusqu'au cou.
    tokito posted the 08/26/2021 at 08:32 PM
    Il faut l'effacer de la surface du globe
    bladagun posted the 08/26/2021 at 08:39 PM
    Ça lui donner pourtant un côté plus dangereux
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo