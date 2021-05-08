PS5 10.10 - - PS4 116.40 - - XSX 6.50 - - X1 50.00 - - NS 90.00
Bilan Nintendo 2021-2022 Q1 (avril-juin)
Nintendo


Ventes nets : 322.6 milliards de yen (-9.9%)
profits opérationnels : 119.7 milliards de yen (-17.3%)
Profits ordinaires : 128.6 milliards de yen (-14.4%)
Profits nets : 92.7 milliards de yen (-12.9%)



Hardware
+4.45m (dont 1.14m de Switch Lite) soit 89.04m LTD
Répartition : JP 21.20m + US 34.86m + UE & co 32.99m
Estimations 2021-2022 : 25.5m

Software
+45.29m soit 632.40m LTD
Proportion des ventes digitales = 46.9% (-8.7% / 75.9 milliards de yen)
Répartition : JP 120.35m + US 283.35m + UE & co 228.71m
Ratio : 7.10 (+0.16)
Estimations 2021-2022 : 190.00

(* chiffres softwares non updatés)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 37.08m (+1.69m)
Animal Crossing: 33.89m (+1.26m)
Smash Bros Ultimate: 24.77m (+0.93m)
Zelda BOTW: 23.2.m (+0.92m)
Pokémon Sword/Shield: 21.85m (+0.75m)
Mario Odyssey: 21.40m (+0.57m)
Super Mario Party: 15.72m (+0.93m)
Pokemon Let's Go: 13.57m (+0.29m)
Splatoon 2: 12.45m (+0.24m)
Ring Fit Adventure: 11.26m (+1.15m)
New Super Mario Bros. U DX: 10.44m*
Luigi's Mansion 3: 9.59m*
Mario 3D All Stars: 9.01m*
Mario Maker 2: 7.15m*
Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: 6.68m (+1.09m)
Link's Awakening: 5.49m*
Clubhouse games: 3.14m*
Paper Mario: The Origami King: 3.12m*
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: (hors Japan) 3.07m*
New Pokemon Snap: (hors Japan) 2.07m (Nouveau)
Pikmin 3 Deluxe: 2.04m*
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition: 1.52m*
Mario Golf Super Rush: 1,34m (Nouveau)
Mario Kart Live Home Circuit: 1.27m*
Miitopia: 1,04m (Nouveau)

    posted the 08/05/2021 at 09:48 AM by darkshao
    comments (10)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 08/05/2021 at 09:51 AM
    50 points pour Nintendor !
    birmou posted the 08/05/2021 at 09:52 AM
    darkxehanort94
    ducknsexe posted the 08/05/2021 at 10:19 AM
    Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 37.08m , un monstre
    liquidsnake66 posted the 08/05/2021 at 10:31 AM
    ducknsexe surtout que sur wii u il y a eu aussi quelques millions, putain de rentable
    escobar posted the 08/05/2021 at 10:34 AM
    ducknsexe et toujours pas de Wario Land
    yukilin posted the 08/05/2021 at 10:38 AM
    Une bonne année mais en baisse comparé à 2020. En même temps 2020 fut une année "spéciale" si on peut dire ça ainsi
    kratoszeus posted the 08/05/2021 at 10:46 AM
    yukilin les gens attendent la switch pro.. ou mas
    itachi974 posted the 08/05/2021 at 10:52 AM
    yukilin 1er trimestre 2020 : confinement quasi mondiale + animal crossing. Impossible à égaler.
    yukilin posted the 08/05/2021 at 10:53 AM
    kratoszeus : Possible en effet
    ducknsexe posted the 08/05/2021 at 10:58 AM
    liquidsnake66 Tu te demande si le public avais connaissance de ce titre sur wii u , il doivent posséder la plus grande réserve d'or du monde, le prochain Opus doit avoir la pression sur les épaules

    escobar Une honte, il suffit d'un lingo d'or le poids 12,4 kg pour financé Un wario Land switch , Wario adore les briques d or
