Ventes nets : 322.6 milliards de yen (-9.9%)
profits opérationnels : 119.7 milliards de yen (-17.3%)
Profits ordinaires : 128.6 milliards de yen (-14.4%)
Profits nets : 92.7 milliards de yen (-12.9%)
Hardware
+4.45m (dont 1.14m de Switch Lite) soit 89.04m LTD
Répartition : JP 21.20m + US 34.86m + UE & co 32.99m
Estimations 2021-2022 : 25.5m
Software
+45.29m soit 632.40m LTD
Proportion des ventes digitales = 46.9% (-8.7% / 75.9 milliards de yen)
Répartition : JP 120.35m + US 283.35m + UE & co 228.71m
Ratio : 7.10 (+0.16)
Estimations 2021-2022 : 190.00
(* chiffres softwares non updatés)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 37.08m (+1.69m)
Animal Crossing: 33.89m (+1.26m)
Smash Bros Ultimate: 24.77m (+0.93m)
Zelda BOTW: 23.2.m (+0.92m)
Pokémon Sword/Shield: 21.85m (+0.75m)
Mario Odyssey: 21.40m (+0.57m)
Super Mario Party: 15.72m (+0.93m)
Pokemon Let's Go: 13.57m (+0.29m)
Splatoon 2: 12.45m (+0.24m)
Ring Fit Adventure: 11.26m (+1.15m)
New Super Mario Bros. U DX: 10.44m*
Luigi's Mansion 3: 9.59m*
Mario 3D All Stars: 9.01m*
Mario Maker 2: 7.15m*
Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: 6.68m (+1.09m)
Link's Awakening: 5.49m*
Clubhouse games: 3.14m*
Paper Mario: The Origami King: 3.12m*
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: (hors Japan) 3.07m*
New Pokemon Snap: (hors Japan) 2.07m (Nouveau)
Pikmin 3 Deluxe: 2.04m*
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition: 1.52m*
Mario Golf Super Rush: 1,34m (Nouveau)
Mario Kart Live Home Circuit: 1.27m*
Miitopia: 1,04m (Nouveau)
UPDATE ARTICLES
Suivi des ventes Switch
escobar Une honte, il suffit d'un lingo d'or le poids 12,4 kg pour financé Un wario Land switch , Wario adore les briques d or