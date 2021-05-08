Nintendo

Ventes nets : 322.6 milliards de yen (-9.9%)profits opérationnels : 119.7 milliards de yen (-17.3%)Profits ordinaires : 128.6 milliards de yen (-14.4%)Profits nets : 92.7 milliards de yen (-12.9%)+4.45m (dont 1.14m de Switch Lite) soit 89.04m LTDRépartition : JP 21.20m + US 34.86m + UE & co 32.99mEstimations 2021-2022 : 25.5m+45.29m soit 632.40m LTDProportion des ventes digitales = 46.9% (-8.7% / 75.9 milliards de yen)Répartition : JP 120.35m + US 283.35m + UE & co 228.71mRatio : 7.10 (+0.16)Estimations 2021-2022 : 190.00(* chiffres softwares non updatés)Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 37.08m (+1.69m)Animal Crossing: 33.89m (+1.26m)Smash Bros Ultimate: 24.77m (+0.93m)Zelda BOTW: 23.2.m (+0.92m)Pokémon Sword/Shield: 21.85m (+0.75m)Mario Odyssey: 21.40m (+0.57m)Super Mario Party: 15.72m (+0.93m)Pokemon Let's Go: 13.57m (+0.29m)Splatoon 2: 12.45m (+0.24m)Ring Fit Adventure: 11.26m (+1.15m)New Super Mario Bros. U DX: 10.44m*Luigi's Mansion 3: 9.59m*Mario 3D All Stars: 9.01m*Mario Maker 2: 7.15m*Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: 6.68m (+1.09m)Link's Awakening: 5.49m*Clubhouse games: 3.14m*Paper Mario: The Origami King: 3.12m*Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: (hors Japan) 3.07m*New Pokemon Snap: (hors Japan) 2.07m (Nouveau)Pikmin 3 Deluxe: 2.04m*Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition: 1.52m*Mario Golf Super Rush: 1,34m (Nouveau)Mario Kart Live Home Circuit: 1.27m*Miitopia: 1,04m (Nouveau)