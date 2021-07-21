J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Ichiban Kuji Yu-Gi-Oh annoncé !!!


Sortie prévue en décembre 2021 au Japon.
    nikolastation
    posted the 07/21/2021 at 09:51 AM by amassous
    comments (2)
    nikolastation posted the 07/21/2021 at 09:59 AM
    Malgré la taille de l'image, la qualité n'a pas l'air ouffissime...
    Et pas de Dark Magician ???
    amassous posted the 07/21/2021 at 10:01 AM
    nikolastation Pas de magicien des ténèbres montré pour l'instant.
    Les visages sont moyens mais je trouve le dragon blanc aux yeux bleu stylé.
