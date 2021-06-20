J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
163
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1201
visites since opening : 3153720
amassous > blog
Super Dragon Ball Heroes 36 VOSTFR
En attendant un trailer du film

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    opthomas
    posted the 06/20/2021 at 05:33 PM by amassous
    comments (10)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 06/20/2021 at 05:45 PM
    A fortiori "holy shit" cette série bordélique mais j'adore quand même car c'est DB
    figurinedbz posted the 06/20/2021 at 05:45 PM
    Mon doublons xD Amassous
    amassous posted the 06/20/2021 at 05:48 PM
    figurinedbz
    marcelpatulacci En attendant du contenue canon , on prends tout
    opthomas posted the 06/20/2021 at 06:09 PM
    amassous
    Vivement 2022 hein ^^
    kabuki posted the 06/20/2021 at 06:14 PM
    amassous ba tu vois je t'avais dit que cell revenait dans cet arc

    Bon apres dommage que le format est limite impossible a suivre
    amassous posted the 06/20/2021 at 06:40 PM
    kabuki Effectivement
    opthomas Jvais le voir 50x au cinema
    opthomas posted the 06/20/2021 at 06:47 PM
    amassous ouais mais dépenser 1000€ non merci sachant que les places de cinoches sont à 20€ environs.
    zephon posted the 06/20/2021 at 07:14 PM
    "san"goku c’est quoi encore ces traduction de merde
    axlenz posted the 06/20/2021 at 07:15 PM
    ça ne vaut pas l'épisode d'aujourd'hui de Boruto
    amassous posted the 06/20/2021 at 07:25 PM
    zephon Traduction a l’ancienne
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo