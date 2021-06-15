profile
populus > blog
[NDirect] Le prochain DK a fuité !!!
En fait non...



Oui, je suis un chien de la casse j'avoue...



Les membres Gamekyo sur leur ordi :

    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    destati, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:08 PM by populus
    comments (23)
    altendorf posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:09 PM
    gandalflevert posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:09 PM
    Fumier
    populus posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:11 PM
    altendorf gandalflevert
    zekk posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:12 PM
    destati posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:12 PM
    Un like pour toi !
    axlenz posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:12 PM
    En vrai je voulais te dire de supprimer! Ce serait dommage de ce spoil à moins d'une heure du truc
    freddo935 posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:13 PM
    populus posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:16 PM
    destati Tes bien aimable je mérite le gibet pourtant

    axlenz Tu dois me haïr xD
    akinen posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:17 PM
    Merci, j’ai eu peur d’un spoil de dernière minutes
    fablus posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:17 PM
    Un membre Gamekyo avait posté une vidéo Fake de Reveal de la Nintendo NX (switch) en 2016. Une fausse conf Nintendo avec un compte à rebours et le clip de Rick Astley qui se déclenche. C'était super bien fichu. Personne ne l'a pour se remémorer ce magnifique Prank ? merci
    kikoo31 posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:19 PM
    ok
    drybowser posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:24 PM
    un leak a moins de 45 mn de la conf comment ça m aurait trop fait chier
    liberty posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:29 PM
    lefab88 posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:30 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:33 PM
    amario posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:35 PM
    legend83 posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:37 PM
    Tu aurais plutot mettre celle-ci: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzKyGv_Pv4s
    tokito posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:44 PM
    Rick Astley est une divinité
    populus posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:50 PM
    liberty lefab88 kevinmccallisterrr amario Zekk C'est cool si vous prenez bien la chose, j'avais peur de me faire insulter honnêtement

    legend83 Je préfère l'original

    tokito C'est clair !
    darkwii posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:50 PM
    Au bûcher !!!!!!
    zekk posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:51 PM
    populus je pensais aussi que tu allais te faire insulter
    populus posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:51 PM
    darkwii Nooooooooonnnnnnn
    fable27 posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:54 PM
