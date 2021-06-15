accueil
profile
37
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
minx
,
roy001
,
klepapangue
,
escobar
,
traveller
,
amassous
,
achille
,
supatony
,
neckbreaker71
,
raph64
,
torotoro59
,
milo42
,
leblogdeshacka
,
biboys
,
haek78
,
neojeet
,
icebergbrulant
,
kurosama
,
sephiroth07
,
kuroni
,
solidfisher
,
sauronsg
,
richterbelmont
,
cosmo777
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
orichimarugin
,
ravyxxs
,
jeanouillz
,
kr16
,
kevisiano
,
pizza3fromage
,
tsunmida
,
mickurt
,
gat
,
mugimando
,
yanissou
[NDirect] Le prochain DK a fuité !!!
En fait non...
Oui, je suis un chien de la casse j'avoue...
Les membres Gamekyo sur leur ordi :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
destati
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:08 PM by
populus
comments (
23
)
altendorf
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:09 PM
gandalflevert
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:09 PM
Fumier
populus
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:11 PM
altendorf
gandalflevert
zekk
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:12 PM
destati
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:12 PM
Un like pour toi !
axlenz
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:12 PM
En vrai je voulais te dire de supprimer! Ce serait dommage de ce spoil à moins d'une heure du truc
freddo935
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:13 PM
populus
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:16 PM
destati
Tes bien aimable je mérite le gibet pourtant
axlenz
Tu dois me haïr xD
akinen
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:17 PM
Merci, j’ai eu peur d’un spoil de dernière minutes
fablus
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:17 PM
Un
membre Gamekyo
avait posté une vidéo
Fake de Reveal
de la
Nintendo NX
(switch) en 2016. Une fausse conf Nintendo avec un compte à rebours et le
clip de Rick Astley
qui se déclenche. C'était super bien fichu. Personne ne l'a pour se remémorer ce magnifique Prank ? merci
kikoo31
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:19 PM
ok
drybowser
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:24 PM
un leak a moins de 45 mn de la conf comment ça m aurait trop fait chier
liberty
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:29 PM
lefab88
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:30 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:33 PM
amario
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:35 PM
legend83
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:37 PM
Tu aurais plutot mettre celle-ci:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzKyGv_Pv4s
tokito
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:44 PM
Rick Astley est une divinité
populus
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:50 PM
liberty
lefab88
kevinmccallisterrr
amario
Zekk
C'est cool si vous prenez bien la chose, j'avais peur de me faire insulter honnêtement
legend83
Je préfère l'original
tokito
C'est clair !
darkwii
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:50 PM
Au bûcher !!!!!!
zekk
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:51 PM
populus
je pensais aussi que tu allais te faire insulter
populus
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:51 PM
darkwii
Nooooooooonnnnnnn
fable27
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:54 PM
