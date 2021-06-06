accueil
“I'll be waiting for you so... if you come here... you'll find me... I promise. "
name :
Guilty Gear Strive
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Arc System Works
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
teel
guilty gear strive : opening
Clairement pour moi le meilleur opening de la serie
Il me fait penser d'ailleurs a la version anime de ggX
posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:44 PM
teel
comments (
17
)
testament
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 03:44 PM
bladagun
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 03:49 PM
Il a combien de persos dans ce jeu ?
testament
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 03:51 PM
Mercure7
teel
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 03:54 PM
bladagun
15 Day one + 5 perso dlc a venir
foxstep
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 03:54 PM
Version deluxe préco
kuroni
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 04:10 PM
Préco, déjà téléchargé. 1 jour et quelques heures à attendre.
alucardk
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 04:23 PM
C'est quoi le meilleur plan pour ce jeu (€) ?
guiguif
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 04:27 PM
Un A-RPG ou un BTA dans cet univers avec ce rendu serait tellement dingue, les jeux de bastons c'est tellement plus pour moi :/
thelastone
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 04:29 PM
Hate preco d1
burningcrimson
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 04:43 PM
Elle est ou ma Dizzy ? Sinon top l'opening même si je préfère celui de la version anime de GGX .
testament
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 04:44 PM
alucardk
Instant Gaming.
mercure7
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 05:59 PM
testament
Je regarde pas... Je REGARDE PAAAS
keiku
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 06:31 PM
teel
Et combien de saison pass ?
teel
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 06:55 PM
keiku
pour l'instant que 1 season pass.
Apres tout depend du succes du jeu
Mais meme Si le jeu bide , je pense quand meme qu'il y auras au moins 2 season pass donc 25 persos au total
Avec du succes , peut etre 3 ou 4 season pass
keiku
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 07:02 PM
teel
j’espère qu'il ne bidera pas , mais j'attendrais la version complète
testament
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 08:09 PM
mercure7
J'aurais pas droit aux 3 jours d'accès avant la sortie.
mercure7
posted
the 06/06/2021 at 09:07 PM
testament
logiquement moi ça devrait, mais bon, dtf je suis sur vf5 là, j'y joue avec un pote avec qui on torchait le jeu à l'époque, c'est pas grave si j'ai pas la deluxe
