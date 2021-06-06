“I'll be waiting for you so... if you come here... you'll find me... I promise. "
profile
Guilty Gear Strive
7
Likers
name : Guilty Gear Strive
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Arc System Works
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
teel
56
Likes
Likers
teel
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 273
visites since opening : 350112
teel > blog
all
guilty gear strive : opening


Clairement pour moi le meilleur opening de la serie
Il me fait penser d'ailleurs a la version anime de ggX

    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    axlenz, rendan, kuroni, archesstat, onihanzo, burningcrimson
    posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:44 PM by teel
    comments (17)
    testament posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:44 PM
    bladagun posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:49 PM
    Il a combien de persos dans ce jeu ?
    testament posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:51 PM
    Mercure7
    teel posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:54 PM
    bladagun 15 Day one + 5 perso dlc a venir
    foxstep posted the 06/06/2021 at 03:54 PM
    Version deluxe préco
    kuroni posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:10 PM
    Préco, déjà téléchargé. 1 jour et quelques heures à attendre.
    alucardk posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:23 PM
    C'est quoi le meilleur plan pour ce jeu (€) ?
    guiguif posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:27 PM
    Un A-RPG ou un BTA dans cet univers avec ce rendu serait tellement dingue, les jeux de bastons c'est tellement plus pour moi :/
    thelastone posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:29 PM
    Hate preco d1
    burningcrimson posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:43 PM
    Elle est ou ma Dizzy ? Sinon top l'opening même si je préfère celui de la version anime de GGX .
    testament posted the 06/06/2021 at 04:44 PM
    alucardk Instant Gaming.
    mercure7 posted the 06/06/2021 at 05:59 PM
    testament Je regarde pas... Je REGARDE PAAAS
    keiku posted the 06/06/2021 at 06:31 PM
    teel Et combien de saison pass ?
    teel posted the 06/06/2021 at 06:55 PM
    keiku pour l'instant que 1 season pass.
    Apres tout depend du succes du jeu
    Mais meme Si le jeu bide , je pense quand meme qu'il y auras au moins 2 season pass donc 25 persos au total
    Avec du succes , peut etre 3 ou 4 season pass
    keiku posted the 06/06/2021 at 07:02 PM
    teel j’espère qu'il ne bidera pas , mais j'attendrais la version complète
    testament posted the 06/06/2021 at 08:09 PM
    mercure7 J'aurais pas droit aux 3 jours d'accès avant la sortie.
    mercure7 posted the 06/06/2021 at 09:07 PM
    testament logiquement moi ça devrait, mais bon, dtf je suis sur vf5 là, j'y joue avec un pote avec qui on torchait le jeu à l'époque, c'est pas grave si j'ai pas la deluxe
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo