J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
162
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1184
visites since opening : 3119224
amassous > blog
Super Dragon Ball Heroes BBM 14 VOSTFR


Y'a des passages cultes de Vegeta redessiné et c'est très propre.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    opthomas
    posted the 05/10/2021 at 03:28 PM by amassous
    comments (2)
    i8 posted the 05/10/2021 at 03:40 PM
    En vrai pas mal, c'est surprenant. Par contre la seiyuu de Goku qui du taf mdr.
    sylphide posted the 05/10/2021 at 03:50 PM
    Vegeta +1 ils ont soigner le taff c'est cool.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo