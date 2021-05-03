J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Dragon BALL : des figurines incroyables en approche
Ce niveau de sculpture c’est validé.


C’est très fidèle , on dirait l’animé quand Vegeta et Nappa arrive sur terre.
Si le produit final c’est ça, c’est la folie.


    posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:11 PM by amassous
    comments (5)
    linkudo posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:14 PM
    il me les faut !!
    guchisan posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:14 PM
    Y'a pas à dire, ils ont des sacrés chevilles
    amassous posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:15 PM
    guchisan C’est des saïyens.

    linkudo t’a la place?
    guchisan posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:17 PM
    amassous effectivement! Ça explique
    amassous posted the 03/05/2021 at 07:22 PM
    guchisan
