Final Fantasy VII Remake
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/10/2020
other versions : Xbox One
Tetsuya Nomura ne dirigera pas FFVIIR : Part II
Enfin une putain de bonne nouvelle !



Tetsuya Nomura Will Not Direct Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Director Tetsuya Nomura announces that he will taje a step back from future titles to work on other projects.


Final Fantasy 7 Remake has become one of Square Enix's biggest successes of the past decade. While fans have known for a long time that this is just the first entry in a multi-part long Final Fantasy 7 Remake project, not much information is available regarding future titles in the series, especially the next entry currently in development at Square Enix. One tidbit fans have now learned, however, is that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Lead Director Tetsuya Nomura will not be directing the next title.

Tetsuya Nomura is one of Square Enix's most recognizable personnel, mainly known for his work in the Final Fantasy series, and as the creator of the Kingdom Hearts series. Nomura acted as the lead character designer for the original Final Fantasy 7, while also helping direct elements of the game's story, including one infamous character death. Following this, Nomura worked as lead character designer for almost every mainline Final Fantasy RPG since 7, as well as his own Kingdom Hearts series, and other Square Enix titles such as Parasite Eve and The World Ends With You. He also led the development of many of the Compilation of Final Fantasy 7's titles, including making his debut as a film director with Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children.

Source
https://gamerant.com/final-fantasy-7-remake-part-2-tetsuya-nomura-not-directing/
GF - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=44593#44593
    tags : nomura ffvii remake part ii
    posted the 02/26/2021 at 08:35 PM by obi69
    comments (5)
    sora78 posted the 02/26/2021 at 08:38 PM
    Qu'il se concentre entièrement sur le prochain Kingdom Hearts
    natedrake posted the 02/26/2021 at 08:43 PM
    Effectivement, une bonne nouvelle alors que sans Nomura, FF VII ne serait pas le RPG culte qu'il est aujourd'hui.

    Et puis, il reste directeur créatif, donc ça change pas grand chose.
    altendorf posted the 02/26/2021 at 08:48 PM
    Il va surtout être directeur créatif sur l'ensemble des projets FF7 et reste impliqué dans le remake
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/26/2021 at 08:51 PM
    sora78 Que ton coeur soit la clé qui te guide.
    luna03100 posted the 02/26/2021 at 09:03 PM
    moi je m'en fou que se soi Nomura ou un autre t'en que le jeux me plait.
    Je suis ouvert au changement pour la partie 2 mais ATTENTION je ne dis pas que je vais aimer. Il faut voir. Il y a déjà de très bon personnages, un bonne univers SE peut faire de bonne choses... Ou tout foiré. J'attends la partie 2.
